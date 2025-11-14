Trending topics:
How to watch Venezuela vs Australia match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Gleiker Mendoza of Venezuela
© Leonardo Fernandez/Getty ImagesGleiker Mendoza of Venezuela
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Venezuela vs Australia on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Venezuela vs Australia
WHAT International friendly
WHEN 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT • Friday, November 14, 2025
WHERE Fanatiz
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Venezuela and Australia are gearing up for a compelling international showdown that promises plenty of intensity and high-level soccer. Venezuela enters this matchup eager to build on its recent progress after narrowly missing out on an intercontinental playoff berth, using this opportunity to refine its offensive rhythm and continue its evolution as a rising CONMEBOL contender.

On the other side, Australia comes in with World Cup qualification already secured, treating this game as a key test to fine-tune its tactics and maintain top form heading into next year’s tournament. With both teams hungry to prove themselves, this clash has all the ingredients for a must-watch battle—don’t miss a single minute of the action.

More details about watching the game on Fanatiz

With Fanatiz, you can watch Venezuela vs Australia and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
In addition, standard Fanatiz plans include access to beIN SPORTS – the network with the rights to Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, the Turkish SüperLig, African club and international competitions, and more. It also has GolTV, the hard-to-find channel that airs the Portuguese Primeira Liga, Ecuadorian Serie A, Peruvian Liga 1, and Uruguayan Primera. The service also has Spanish language coverage of the Argentine Primera and Brasileirão leagues, as well as Colombian and Honduran leagues.
The Fanatiz app is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Useful links

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
