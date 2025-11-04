Trending topics:
U17 World Cup
How to watch England U17 vs Venezuela U17 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U17 World Cup

By Leonardo Herrera

Here are all of the details of where you can watch England U17 vs Venezuela U17 on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO England U17 vs Venezuela U17
WHAT 2025 U17 World Cup
WHEN 10:15am ET / 7:15am PT • Tuesday, November 4, 2025
WHERE Fubo, Peacock Premium, UNIVERSO, Telemundo, Amazon Prime Video, FOX One and Fox Sports 2
Match Overview

England’s U17 squad is set to make a splash in the tournament opener, bringing a roster packed with some of the brightest young talents honed in Europe’s elite leagues. The spotlight will be on the young Lions as they aim to assert themselves from the first whistle.

They will take on Venezuela’s U17 team, a side that has steadily grown into a competitive force in international youth soccer. With both teams eager to make a statement early, this matchup promises fast-paced action and plenty of drama. Don’t miss a moment of what’s sure to be an electrifying debut!

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch England U17 vs Venezuela U17 and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
