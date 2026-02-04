How to watch Vancouver FC vs Cruz Azul in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Vancouver FC vs Cruz Azul on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Vancouver FC vs Cruz Azul WHAT CONCACAF Champions Cup WHEN 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT • Wednesday, February 4, 2026 WHERE DirecTV Stream, Tubi, TUDN and ViX STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

Opening-round action delivers a must-watch clash as Cruz Azul enter the spotlight riding early momentum from Liga MX, where the team has collected nine points from its first four outings and quickly established itself as a contender near the top of the table.

The Mexican giants now shift focus to a demanding test against Vancouver FC, a side embracing the opportunity to measure itself against one of the region’s heavyweights while aiming to make a statement in this first leg.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream , you can watch Vancouver FC vs Cruz Azul and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

