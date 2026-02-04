Trending topics:
How to watch Vancouver FC vs Cruz Azul in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Jose Paradela of Cruz Azul
© Hector Vivas/Getty ImagesJose Paradela of Cruz Azul
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Vancouver FC vs Cruz Azul on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Vancouver FC vs Cruz Azul
WHAT CONCACAF Champions Cup
WHEN 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT • Wednesday, February 4, 2026
WHERE DirecTV Stream, Tubi, TUDN and ViX
Match Overview

Opening-round action delivers a must-watch clash as Cruz Azul enter the spotlight riding early momentum from Liga MX, where the team has collected nine points from its first four outings and quickly established itself as a contender near the top of the table.

The Mexican giants now shift focus to a demanding test against Vancouver FC, a side embracing the opportunity to measure itself against one of the region’s heavyweights while aiming to make a statement in this first leg.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Vancouver FC vs Cruz Azul and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.
DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.
DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.
DirecTV Stream soccer schedule
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
