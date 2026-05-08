Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player in Saudi Pro League history to complete astonishing full-league goalscoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to rewrite soccer history at an age when most players have already retired. The Al-Nassr superstar once again delivered on the big stage during his side’s dramatic 4-2 victory over Al-Shabab, but the result only told part of the story surrounding another astonishing milestone in his legendary career.

With the Saudi Pro League title race reaching its decisive stretch, the Portuguese icon produced yet another performance that reminded everyone why he remains one of the sport’s most relentless competitors. While Joao Felix grabbed headlines with a hat-trick, the superstar forward quietly achieved something no player in Saudi Pro League history had ever managed before.

The match itself was far from comfortable for Al-Nassr despite the eventual scoreline. The club stormed into an early lead thanks to Joao Felix, who scored twice within the opening 10 minutes and immediately placed Al-Shabab under enormous pressure.

Al-Shabab fought back bravely after Yannick Carrasco reduced the deficit in the first half, and the game remained tense deep into the second period. Ronaldo eventually restored breathing room in the 75th minute when he fired home a first-time finish after excellent work inside the box.

Even then, the contest refused to settle completely. Al-Shabab found another goal shortly afterward before Felix completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot in stoppage time to seal a crucial victory for Al-Nassr. The result pushed Al-Nassr five points clear of Al-Hilal at the top of the table, placing the club in a commanding position as the season approaches its conclusion.

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The historic record nobody had ever achieved in Saudi soccer

As impressive as the victory was, the real attention quickly shifted toward Ronaldo’s latest achievement. According to Sofascore’s data, Ronaldo became the first player in Saudi Pro League history to score against every single opponent in one league season. The goal against Al-Shabab completed the remarkable set.

Across the 2025-26 campaign, Ronaldo found the net against all 17 opposing clubs in the league, a feat that had never previously been recorded in Saudi Arabian soccer. The achievement becomes even more extraordinary considering he is now playing at 40 and 41 years old during the campaign.

Many elite forwards struggle to remain consistent at that stage of their careers, yet the Portuguese striker has continued scoring with astonishing regularity. As confirmed by the club, “He has now scored against all 17 teams he has faced in the Saudi Pro League this season, becoming the first player to score against every opponent in a single campaign.”

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The list itself reads like a season-long tour of destruction. Ronaldo scored against Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Shabab, Al-Ettifaq, Al-Qadisiyah, Damac, Al-Fateh, Al-Riyadh, Al-Fayha, and every other opponent placed in front of him during the campaign.

Familiar story from Ronaldo’s career

What makes the record even more fascinating is that this is not the first time Ronaldo has accomplished something similar. Transfermarkt has highlighted that the Portuguese forward previously managed the same achievement during the 2011-12 La Liga season with Real Madrid.

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Back then, CR7 finished the Spanish league season with an astonishing 46 goals. More than a decade later, he has repeated a similarly rare achievement in Saudi Arabia, once again demonstrating his extraordinary longevity.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid celebrating.

The latest milestone also arrived alongside another major landmark. Ronaldo’s strike against Al-Shabab marked his 100th Saudi Pro League goal, reached in only 105 league appearances. Across all competitions for Al-Nassr, he has now produced 121 goals in 139 matches, numbers that would be remarkable for a player in his prime, let alone one approaching his mid-forties.

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