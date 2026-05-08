Cristano Ronaldo’s 100 Saudi Pro League goals breakdown: Which clubs did he score against, how he scored, and who is his favorite ‘victim’?

Cristiano Ronaldo has reached another extraordinary milestone in Saudi Arabia, continuing a remarkable chapter of his legendary career with Al-Nassr. The Portuguese icon brought up his 100th Saudi Pro League goal during a dramatic victory over Al-Shabab, further cementing his influence on the title race and the league itself.

The goal carried enormous weight for both Ronaldo and Al-Nassr. With the Saudi Pro League season entering its decisive stage, the strike helped the club move another step closer toward lifting the title, while also adding a historic personal achievement to Ronaldo’s already unmatched résumé.

At 41 years old, the Portuguese superstar continues to perform with astonishing consistency. His latest milestone arrived in just 105 league appearances, a goalscoring rate that few forwards in world soccer history have maintained across such a sustained period.

Ronaldo’s landmark strike came during Al-Nassr’s tense 4-2 win over Al-Shabab. The victory over Al-Shabab carried major importance for the Saudi Pro League title race. Jorge Jesus and his players moved five points clear at the top of the table, placing additional pressure on rival Al-Hilal ahead of a potentially decisive Riyadh derby.

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Al-Nassr started the match aggressively and quickly established control through Joao Felix, who scored twice in the opening stages. Al-Shabab responded through Yannick Carrasco and later threatened another comeback, but Ronaldo’s second-half goal steadied the situation before Felix completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot.

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All Saudi clubs Ronaldo has scored against, and his favorite opponent revealed

Once the celebrations had settled, attention quickly shifted toward the incredible spread of Ronaldo’s goals. According to statistical breakdowns confirmed by Sofascore, Ronaldo has now scored against every Saudi Pro League opponent during the 2025-26 campaign.

The achievement made Ronaldo the first player in Saudi Pro League history to score against all 17 opponents in one single season. It also marked the second time in his career he managed the feat in a top-flight league campaign after previously doing so with Real Madrid during the 2011-12 La Liga season.

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Among all of his favorite opponents in the Kingdom, Al-Wehda sits at the top of the list after conceding 10 goals to Ronaldo. Behind Al-Wehda comes Al-Fateh with nine goals conceded, while Al-Shabab, Damac, and Al-Okhdood each allowed seven goals against the Al-Nassr captain.

The 41-year-old veteran also built impressive records against Al-Ittihad, Al-Khaleej, Al-Riyadh, and several others during his time in Saudi Arabia. The numbers reveal how consistently he has dominated nearly every defense in the league since arriving in Riyadh in early 2023.

Rank Club(s) Goals 1. Al-Wehda 10 2. Al-Fateh 9 3. Al-Shabab, Damac, and Al-Okhdood 7 4. Al-Ittihad 6 5. Al-Khaleej, Al-Riyadh, and Al-Tai 5 6. Al-Fayha, Al-Ahli, Al-Raed, Al-Hazem, and Al-Abha 4 7. Al-Ettifaq, Al-Hilal, and Al-Najmah 3 8. Al-Taawoun, Al-Qadsiah, Al-Kholood, and Al-Adalah 2 9. Al-Orobah and Neom 1

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How Ronaldo scored his 100 goals

The breakdown behind Ronaldo’s century of Saudi Pro League goals reveals the complete nature of his finishing ability. Official Saudi Pro League graphics confirmed the exact distribution of his goals.

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Out of his 100 league goals, Ronaldo scored:

70 with his right foot

18 with his left foot

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1 goal scored in unusual fashion with his back

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The final category immediately caught supporters’ attention online. The unusual goal reportedly arrived after a Joao Felix effort deflected off Ronaldo’s back during a league match earlier in the season. The milestone also placed him into another exclusive category. He became the first player in soccer history to score 100 or more league goals in three different major leagues.

Those leagues are: