Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City future reportedly revealed amid transfer spending discomfort

Pep Guardiola has turned Manchester City into one of the most dominant teams in world soccer, delivering the sustained success Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed envisioned when he acquired the club in 2008. However, after recently voicing frustration over the club’s transfer spending, questions have resurfaced about Guardiola’s long-term future with the Sky Blues, and reports suggest clarity may be emerging.

Following a disappointing 2024-25 campaign, City currently trail Arsenal in the Premier League title race with 47 points, sitting six points off the top. Determined to rebound after a trophyless season, Guardiola has navigated a year plagued by injuries, prompting the club to secure Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guéhi during the January 2026 transfer window.

Asked during Tuesday’s press conference about those additions, Guardiola delivered a pointed message toward the club’s hierarchy: “Yeah, really good. I’m a little bit sad and upset because in net spend in the last five years we are seventh in the Premier League. I want to be the first. I don’t understand why the club don’t spend more money. I am a little bit grumpy with them.“

Despite January reinforcements, Guardiola widened his perspective to the broader financial landscape of the past five seasons. While Manchester City’s net spend is estimated at around €460 million, six Premier League clubs, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, and Liverpool, have spent more in the transfer market, even as City continue to lead the league in wage expenditure.

“But like we won in the past because we spent a lot, now six teams have to win the Premier Leagues, Champions Leagues and FA Cups because they spend more in the last five years,” Guardiola added. “These are facts. It’s not an opinion. Good luck to the six teams ahead of us in net spend over the last five years,” the City boss concluded, issuing a clear challenge to his rivals.

Guardiola’s long-term future at City in doubt

Amid speculation linking him to the Brazil national team job following the 2024–25 season, Guardiola ultimately signed a two-year contract extension with Manchester City. Still, with his current deal set to expire in June 2027, the club is already preparing for a future in which the Spanish manager may no longer be at the helm.

According to BBC Sport, there are growing doubts internally over whether Guardiola will remain beyond next season, despite having another year left on his contract. Even if he chooses to stay through its expiration, the report suggests it is “improbable” that he would agree to another extension.

With City still competing on multiple fronts, second in the Premier League, qualified for the Champions League Round of 16, and set to play in the Carabao Cup final, no immediate decision is expected. The report adds that clarity on Guardiola’s future is more likely to come near the end of the season or shortly after the campaign concludes.

Potential successors have already been discussed, including Xabi Alonso following his departure from Real Madrid, Enzo Maresca, and Como head coach Cesc Fàbregas. As City approach a decade under Guardiola’s leadership, the club’s hierarchy is quietly weighing long-term options for life after the most successful manager in its history.