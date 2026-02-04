Trending topics:
Lamine Yamal could get attacking boost as Barcelona reportedly sets its sights on a promising Ajax youngster

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match.
Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Barcelona has reemerged as one of the top teams in world soccer since Hansi Flick’s arrival. The rise of Lamine Yamal, combined with Raphinha’s resurgence under the German coach, has given the Catalans a dangerous attacking unit. Now, the club may be looking to add more young talent to its squad.

According to Spanish newspaper Diario Sport, Barcelona has been closely monitoring Mika Godts. The 20-year-old Belgian winger is currently under contract with Ajax, a club well known for developing elite young talent throughout its history.

Godts mainly plays on the left wing, using his right foot to dribble and accelerate from that side. While Barcelona is also famous for developing young players, squad depth across all positions can be decisive in seasons with a heavy match schedule, where rotating and resting key players becomes essential.

Other clubs have shown interest in Godts

Certain clubs share strong footballing identities, often making player adaptation smoother. The historic connection between Barcelona and Ajax could help Godts adjust more quickly to the style of play Barcelona favors.

Godts has been promising

Godts has been promising (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

However, Barcelona is not alone in the race. Arsenal is also tracking the winger, according to “Voetbal International,” with the Premier League club continuing its strategy of investing heavily in young talent to remain competitive.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta criticized by former referee after Real Madrid remarks: ‘He must apologise’

see also

Barcelona president Joan Laporta criticized by former referee after Real Madrid remarks: ‘He must apologise’

Additional interest has been reported from Serie A clubs such as Napoli and AS Roma, while Bundesliga’s Stuttgart is also monitoring the situation as the race for Godts continues to develop.

Godts’ statistics with Ajax

Godts began his youth career at Belgian powerhouse Anderlecht before moving to Genk and later joining Ajax. He was promoted to the Eredivisie club’s first team in 2023.

The winger has made 96 professional appearances since arriving in the Netherlands, scoring 18 goals. This season, he has recorded 10 goals in 19 Eredivisie matches and has also earned eight Champions League appearances.

