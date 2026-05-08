Valverde and Tchouameni fined by Real Madrid after fight: How much will they pay?

In the middle of a turbulent week, the conflict between Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni took another turn on Friday. Real Madrid announced the financial sanctions that will be imposed on both players: fines of €500,000 (approximately $590,000) each.

“Real Madrid C. F. announces that, following the events that led to the disciplinary proceedings initiated yesterday against our players Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni, both appeared today before the investigator assigned to the case,” begins the statement published on the club’s official website.

“During their appearance, the players expressed their complete remorse for what happened and apologized to each other. Furthermore, they extended their apologies to the club, their teammates, the coaching staff, and the fans, and both have made themselves available to Real Madrid to accept whatever sanction the club deems appropriate,” Los Blancos added.

“Under these circumstances, Real Madrid has decided to impose a financial penalty of five hundred thousand euros on each player, thereby concluding the corresponding internal procedures,” the club announced, officially bringing the matter to a close.

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The sporting situation for Valverde and Tchouameni

As made clear in the statement published by Real Madrid, the club consider the matter closed following the financial penalties imposed on both players. That means neither Federico Valverde nor Aurelien Tchouameni will face any sporting consequences.

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see also Valverde denies fist fight with Tchouameni in Real Madrid’s scandal: ‘I accidentally hit a table’

However, the situation leaves both players in very different circumstances. As a result of the altercation, Valverde suffered a blow to the head that required hospitalization, and the injury will prevent him from being part of the squad for Sunday’s El Clasico against Barcelona.

Tchouameni, meanwhile, is in perfect physical condition and, with the possibility of a club-imposed suspension now ruled out, has a strong chance of being included in the squad traveling to Catalunya. Whether or not he features in the starting lineup will depend on the decision of head coach Alvaro Arbeloa.

Real Madrid injuries for clash against Barcelona

Federico Valverde is not the only player who will be unavailable for Sunday’s match against Barcelona. Due to physical issues, Daniel Carvajal, Eder Militao, Rodrygo Goes, Arda Guler, and Ferland Mendy will also miss the game. In addition, Kylian Mbappe is expected to arrive less than fully fit after dealing with muscular problems over the past week that kept him out of the squad for the win over Espanyol.

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