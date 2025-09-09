Trending topics:
How to watch USA vs Japan match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

By Leonardo Herrera

Christian Pulisic of the United States
Here are all of the details of where you can watch USA vs Japan on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO USA vs Japan
WHAT International Friendly
WHEN 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT • Tuesday, September 9, 2025
WHERE TNT, Telemundo, Universo, Sling Orange, Fubo, Sling, DirecTV Stream, and Peacock Premium
Match Overview

The USA are looking to rebound after a flat 2-0 defeat to South Korea, and their next test comes against Japan in another international friendly. With the 2026 World Cup on home soil, the USA doesn’t have to worry about qualifiers but still needs to find form and rhythm before the tournament arrives.

Japan, fresh off a strong showing against Mexico despite not getting the result, heads into this matchup as a disciplined and dangerous opponent. Both sides already have their spots secured for the World Cup, making this clash less about points and more about fine-tuning against top competition.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch USA vs Japan and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
