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How to watch Scotland vs Japan match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Kaoru Mitoma of Japan
© Koji Watanabe/Getty ImagesKaoru Mitoma of Japan
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Scotland vs Japan on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Scotland vs Japan
WHAT International Friendly
WHEN 1:00pm ET / 10:00am PT • Saturday, March 28, 2026
WHERE Fubo, FOX Soccer Plus and ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

With the World Cup on the horizon, a compelling international friendly pits two determined sides eager to sharpen their edge before the global stage. Japan enters as a disciplined and steadily rising program, building on three decades of growth and now pushing toward a deeper breakthrough.

Across the pitch, Scotland arrives with a proud World Cup pedigree and renewed momentum, marking its return after a six-year absence and focusing on dialing in every detail ahead of the tournament. With both teams treating this as a crucial tune-up, this is a showdown you won’t want to miss.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Scotland vs Japan and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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