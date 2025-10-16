Casemiro issues strong 2026 World Cup warning to Ancelotti’s Brazil after Japan’s stunning comeback

Brazil endured one of the most surprising results of the October international break, suffering a 3-2 collapse against Japan during its Asia tour. Following the disappointing defeat, veteran midfielder Casemiro issued a stern warning to Carlo Ancelotti’s side ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

On Tuesday at the Ajinomoto Stadium, La Canarinha took a 2-0 halftime lead thanks to goals from Paulo Henrique and Gabriel Martinelli. But after the break, Brazil slowed down, and with the home crowd behind them, Japan mounted an inspired comeback. Takumi Minamino capitalized on a defensive mistake in the 52nd minute, before Keito Nakamura and Ayase Ueda completed a historic turnaround for the hosts.

Speaking to reporters in the mixed zone after the match, Casemiro criticized the team’s second-half performance: “A second half with no activity from the entire team. If you fall asleep for 45 minutes, it can cost you a World Cup, a Copa América, a medal, a dream of four years.“

The Manchester United star also stressed the importance of consistency at the elite level. “This is a lesson. The team wasn’t at its best in the second half. At this high level, it’s the small details that make the difference. We need to maintain balance,” Casemiro addressed.

Carlo Ancelotti of Brazil (L) gives instruction to Casemiro (C) during international friendly against Japan.

The Brazilian captain went on to highlight the need to learn from these mistakes before the tournament: “I felt a bit more motivated; I wanted to finish the preparations on a high note. Maybe we ruined an excellent preparation. Let this serve as a lesson. The World Cup is just around the corner. Forty-five minutes could cost me a childhood dream.“

Already qualified for the 2026 World Cup, Brazil began October with a commanding 5-0 win over South Korea. However, the loss to Japan, their first-ever victory over Brazil, has served as a wake-up call for La Canarinha, particularly for veterans like Casemiro, who may be heading into their final World Cup.

What’s next for Brazil?

With CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying concluded, Brazil will continue preparations with a series of friendlies leading up to 2026. Only three international windows remain, and La Canarinha has already confirmed a European tour for November.

On November 15, Brazil will face already-qualified Senegal at Emirates Stadium, followed by a matchup against Tunisia three days later at Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille. As confirmed in a Thursday statement, the choice of opponents “is part of the planning” by Carlo Ancelotti and his staff “to test the team against African sides ahead of the 2026 World Cup.”

