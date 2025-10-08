How to watch Japan U20 vs France U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Japan U20 vs France U20 on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|Japan U20 vs France U20
|WHAT
|2025 U20 World Cup
|WHEN
|7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT • Wednesday, October 8, 2025
|WHERE
|Fubo, Foxsports.com, Amazon Prime Video, FOX Sports App, FOX One and Fox Sports 2
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Get ready for a clash that could define this tournament as Japan and France prepare to battle in the Round of 16. Japan comes in unbeaten, matching Argentina with a flawless group stage and a chance to make history, showing they’re no team to underestimate.
France, while not without flaws, brings the pedigree of a top-tier squad and has fought through tough competition to reach this stage, hungry to gain momentum and assert their dominance. With both teams bringing high stakes and high skill to the pitch, this promises to be a thrilling contest you won’t want to miss!
More details on how to watch
With Fubo
, you can watch Japan U20 vs France U20 and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app
is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule
to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN
, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs
for streaming soccer.