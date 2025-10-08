Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
U20 World Cup
Comments

How to watch Japan U20 vs France U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Fans of France wave their national flag
© Matthias Hangst/Getty ImagesFans of France wave their national flag
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Japan U20 vs France U20 on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Japan U20 vs France U20
WHAT 2025 U20 World Cup
WHEN 7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT • Wednesday, October 8, 2025
WHERE Fubo, Foxsports.com, Amazon Prime Video, FOX Sports App, FOX One and Fox Sports 2
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Get ready for a clash that could define this tournament as Japan and France prepare to battle in the Round of 16. Japan comes in unbeaten, matching Argentina with a flawless group stage and a chance to make history, showing they’re no team to underestimate.

France, while not without flaws, brings the pedigree of a top-tier squad and has fought through tough competition to reach this stage, hungry to gain momentum and assert their dominance. With both teams bringing high stakes and high skill to the pitch, this promises to be a thrilling contest you won’t want to miss!

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Japan U20 vs France U20 and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Messi’s Argentina reportedly weighing three possible opponents for November friendly in India

Messi’s Argentina reportedly weighing three possible opponents for November friendly in India

Lionel Messi’s Argentina are set to tour India in November, but their opponent for the friendly has yet to be confirmed.

How to watch USA vs Japan match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

How to watch USA vs Japan match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

USA take on Japan in a 2025 international friendly. Here’s all the essential information about the match, including kickoff time and how to watch on TV or stream in the USA.

How to watch Mexico vs Japan match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

How to watch Mexico vs Japan match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

Mexico take on Japan in a 2025 international friendly. Here’s a full guide with details on the matchup, kickoff time, and how fans in the U.S. can watch live on TV or through streaming.

Real Madrid star Rodrygo reveals how Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence stopped him from joining Barcelona

Real Madrid star Rodrygo reveals how Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence stopped him from joining Barcelona

Rodrygo Goes was close to joining FC Barcelona, but the Brazilian revealed how Cristiano Ronaldo influenced him to join Real Madrid instead.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo