How to watch USA vs Canada in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 SheBelieves Cup

|WHO
|USA vs Canada
|WHAT
|English Premier League
|WHEN
|6:45pm ET / 3:45pm PT • Wednesday, March 4, 2026
|WHERE
|Peacock Premium, Telemundo, UNIVERSO, TNT USA, Watch TNT, truTV USA, HBO Max and Westwood One Sports
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
First place in the 2026 SheBelieves Cup will be on the line in Matchday 2 as the tournament’s only unbeaten teams square off in a matchup that could shape the title race. The United States, playing on home soil and widely viewed as the frontrunner to win it all, aims to build on its opening victory.
On the other hand, Canada enters brimming with confidence after a commanding 4-1 win over Colombia that signaled its intent to contend. With early momentum and bragging rights at stake, this showdown has all the makings of a defining moment—don’t miss it.
More details on how to watchWith Peacock Premium, you can watch USA vs Canada and tons more Premier League games. Now with Peacock Premium, you can stream 175 Premier League matches per season that are exclusive to Peacock. Plus, you get access to the Premier League TV channel, which features Premier League reviews, previews, interview shows, daily news programs and classic Premier League games.
-
• Computers: PC and Mac
• Apple: iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD
• Google: Android, Android TV devices, Roku, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices
• Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices: Xbox One S and Xbox One X
• VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs
• Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro