How to watch USA vs Canada in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 SheBelieves Cup

Here are all of the details of where you can watch USA vs Canada on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO USA vs Canada WHEN 6:45pm ET / 3:45pm PT • Wednesday, March 4, 2026 WHERE Peacock Premium, Telemundo, UNIVERSO, TNT USA, Watch TNT, truTV USA, HBO Max and Westwood One Sports

Match Overview

First place in the 2026 SheBelieves Cup will be on the line in Matchday 2 as the tournament’s only unbeaten teams square off in a matchup that could shape the title race. The United States, playing on home soil and widely viewed as the frontrunner to win it all, aims to build on its opening victory.

On the other hand, Canada enters brimming with confidence after a commanding 4-1 win over Colombia that signaled its intent to contend. With early momentum and bragging rights at stake, this showdown has all the makings of a defining moment—don’t miss it.

With Peacock Premium, you can watch USA vs Canada and tons more Premier League games. Peacock Premium is only $7.99/month. Replays of all 380 games for the season will be available to Peacock Premium subscribers. Matches will be available on replay and then for 30 days after they air.

Peacock Premium is only $7.99/month

Replays of all 380 games for the season will be available to Peacock Premium subscribers. Matches will be available on replay and then for 30 days after they air.

• Computers: PC and Mac • Apple: iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD • Google: Android, Android TV devices, Roku, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices • Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices: Xbox One S and Xbox One X • VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs • Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro Peacock is widely available across different platforms and devices, including:

In addition to all of the soccer coverage, Peacock Premium offers more than 20,000 hours of programming from NBC Universal including movies, TV shows, original programming and live TV channels.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Peacock soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

To learn more about Peacock, we’ve put together a how-to video

If you're abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

