Bruno Fernandes’ future could be decided soon as Manchester United reportedly submit major contract renewal offer

Bruno Fernandes has managed to remain Manchester United’s best player, shining both creatively and in front of goal. However, the team’s unstable situation supposedly led him to consider a departure. As the club’s standout performer in recent years, the Red Devils do not seem willing to let him leave. Instead, they have reportedly submitted a formal contract renewal offer to the Portuguese, who has set a clear condition.

According to The Mirror, Manchester United have decided to aggressively pursue Bruno Fernandes’ contract renewal, as his current deal runs until 2027. Seeking to compete with offers from the Saudi Pro League, they have presented a proposal worth £400,000 per week, which would make him one of the highest-paid players in the league. Although he has made his intention to remain in the team, he has imposed a firm condition.

Bruno Fernandes has opened the door to continuing at Manchester United, but he has tied that possible renewal to one requirement: The Red Devils must secure qualification for the UEFA Champions League, as money is no longer his priority. While this seemed impossible at the beginning of the season, they remain unbeaten since the arrival of Michael Carrick and currently sit third in the standings.

Although the Portuguese is already 31 years old, he has managed to remain a key piece for the Red Devils. In the current season, he has made 27 appearances, scoring seven goals and providing 14 assists. Moreover, he continues to be a central figure in the team’s tactical structure, bringing balance and also making a difference at a creative level. For that reason, his renewal is a priority for Manchester United as part of their rebuilding process.

Michael Carrick’s influence could be key to Bruno’s renewal

Following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim, Bruno Fernandes was reportedly deeply disappointed, as he was experiencing yet another failure since his arrival at Manchester United. He even revealed that the Red Devils had attempted to transfer him, straining the relationship between both parties. However, Michael Carrick’s arrival appears to have changed the team’s reality, bringing the Portuguese closer to a contract renewal.

With Carrick’s arrival at the Red Devils, they have climbed to third place in the Premier League, currently sitting in a Champions League qualification spot. As a result, the Englishman appears to be emerging as the leading candidate to remain as the team’s head coach. With his continuity, Bruno’s renewal could move closer, as he has already seen that the team functioned, won, and dominated with him playing a key role in the lineup.