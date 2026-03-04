Carlo Ancelotti offers bold prediction for Brazil ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

As is the case in every World Cup, Brazil are once again listed among the favorites to lift the trophy. Their storied history supports that status, as does the quality of their current squad. The 2026 edition is no exception, and head coach Carlo Ancelotti believes his team will live up to the challenge.

“It’s a joy to have time to prepare for this important event for Brazil,” Ancelotti began in a recent interview shared by Marca. “It’s a great motivation and, at the same time, a great responsibility to do as well as possible.”

The Italian coach quickly made clear his confidence in the level Brazil will reach this summer at the FIFA tournament in North America. “I am sure we are going to have a World Cup of a very high level,” Carlo said.

Expectations around Brazil are always sky-high, considering they are the only national team to have played in every World Cup in history and the most successful nation ever, with five titles.

Vinicius Junior and Raphinha of Brazil talk

For that reason, when Ancelotti promises a “high-level” performance, he understands the margin for error is virtually nonexistent. In their last three appearances, Brazil reached one semifinal and two quarterfinals, yet the overall assessment after those eliminations was still viewed as failure. This year, Brazil will need to go even further to avoid similar criticism.

Brazil are close to matching their worst title drought

As the most successful national team in world soccer history, Brazil are currently in the midst of an unusually long dry spell. Their last World Cup title came 24 years ago, when a star-studded squad featuring Ronaldo Nazario, Rivaldo, and Ronaldinho lifted the trophy at Korea-Japan 2002.

Since the creation of the FIFA tournament, only once have Brazil gone longer without winning the title. That stretch came between the first tournament — played in Uruguay in 1930 — and their first championship, claimed in Sweden 1958. Those 28 years, however, require important context: two World Cups, scheduled for 1942 and 1946, were canceled due to World War II.

Following the 1958 triumph came additional titles in 1962 and 1970, cementing Brazil as the dominant national team in the sport. However, another lengthy drought followed, one that did not end until United States 1994. Now, the Selecao have equaled that 24-year drought, and if they fail to win the title this summer, they will reach the longest championship drought in their history.

