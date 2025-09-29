Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
U20 World Cup
Comments

How to watch United States U20 vs New Caledonia U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

United States flag
© Jared C. Tilton/Getty ImagesUnited States flag
Here are all of the details of where you can watch United States U20 vs New Caledonia U20 on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO United States U20 vs New Caledonia U20
WHAT 2025 U20 World Cup
WHEN 7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT • Monday, September 29, 2025
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, FS1 and Universo
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The United States U20 squad kicks off the tournament as one of CONCACAF’s top programs, loaded with a talented crop of young players groomed for big-stage success. Expect them to hit the ground running and make an immediate impact.

On the other hand, New Caledonia U20 enters as the clear underdog, carrying a squad eager to gain valuable experience and chase a potential historic moment for their country’s soccer history. With talent, ambition, and pride on the line, this matchup promises excitement from kickoff!

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch United States U20 vs New Caledonia U20 and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch USA vs South Korea match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

How to watch USA vs South Korea match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

The USA will square off with South Korea in a 2025 international friendly. Here’s a full guide with details on the matchup, kickoff time, and how fans in the U.S. can watch live on TV or through streaming.

Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Marcus Rashford, and Raphinha to play La Liga fixture in the USA? Barcelona president drops major six-word hint

Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Marcus Rashford, and Raphinha to play La Liga fixture in the USA? Barcelona president drops major six-word hint

Could fans in USA see Blaugrana stars Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Marcus Rashford, and Lamine Yamal in person?

Lionel Messi’s old club to make history in United States? La Liga president Javier Tebas offers five-word update about Barcelona’s 2025 possible USA fixture

Lionel Messi’s old club to make history in United States? La Liga president Javier Tebas offers five-word update about Barcelona’s 2025 possible USA fixture

As Barcelona prepares to return to their iconic Camp Nou for the 2025-26 season, speculation is mounting about a highly unusual event that could make headlines across world soccer.

José Mourinho issues strong warning to Chelsea ahead of return to London with Benfica in Champions League clash

José Mourinho issues strong warning to Chelsea ahead of return to London with Benfica in Champions League clash

Ahead of his return to Stamford Bridge as Benfica’s coach, José Mourinho issued a strong warning to Chelsea prior to their UEFA Champions League clash.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo