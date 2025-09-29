Robert Lewandowski cracks Barcelona’s Top 20 all-time scorers: How close is he to Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez?

Robert Lewandowski, one of the most prolific strikers of the 21st century, has added another milestone to his résumé at FC Barcelona, breaking into the club’s Top 20 all-time goalscorers. Having reached the list in such a short span, the natural question now is how far the Polish star is from Barca legends Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez.

Against Real Sociedad on Sunday, Lewandowski delivered once again, just as he did in the previous match against Real Oviedo. This time, he scored the decisive goal in a 2–1 win that not only secured three points but also lifted Barcelona to the top of La Liga for the first time this season.

That goal was his 105th in a Barcelona shirt, etching his name into club history alongside Neymar, Evaristo, and José Antonio Zaldúa in the Top 20 scorers of all time. Counting only official matches, Lewandowski has reached the mark in under four seasons.

Since arriving from Bayern Munich in July 2022 for €45 million, the striker has wasted no time climbing the scoring charts. He now sits just 24 goals shy of the Top 10, a spot currently held by Mariano Martín with 129 goals. Despite limited minutes this season due to fitness concerns, Lewandowski already has four goals in seven games, keeping him on pace to potentially break into the Top 10 by the end of the campaign.

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona (R) celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with teammate Lamine Yamal (L) during the LaLiga EA Sports match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad.

How close is Lewandowski from Messi and Suárez?

With 700 goals in his career, Robert Lewandowski has cemented his place as one of the most prolific strikers in the game’s history. Since arriving at Barcelona at age 33, his level has hardly dropped, but at 37, chasing down the club records of Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi looks like an impossible task.

Suárez, who sits third on Barcelona’s all-time scoring list, netted 195 goals in 283 games. His strike rate of 0.69 goals per match is nearly identical to Lewandowski’s current mark of 0.68, a testament to the Polish forward’s impact in recent seasons. Still, with a gap of 90 goals, catching Suárez appears out of reach at this stage of Lewandowski’s career.

As for Messi, that record is untouchable. The Argentine legend stands alone at the top with 672 goals in 778 appearances — one of the greatest tallies in world soccer history. His 0.86 goals-per-game ratio places him alongside Pelé for the most goals ever scored with a single club, a benchmark Lewandowski, or anyone else, will not come close to challenging.