Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
MLS
Comments

David Beckham issues striking nine-word take on what Lionel Messi’s arrival at Inter Miami and MLS means for soccer in the United States

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF greets David Beckham
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF greets David Beckham

Few moments in modern soccer history have altered an entire sporting landscape as profoundly as Lionel Messi’s decision to move to the United States. Since his arrival, the ripple effects have stretched far beyond Inter Miami, reshaping perceptions of MLS and the place of soccer in a country traditionally dominated by other sports. With David Beckham watching his long-term vision finally come to life, the impact has now been summed up in a brief but powerful statement — one that hints at a deeper transformation unfolding across the nation.

Messi’s presence has not only elevated the club in pink but also placed the league and the country firmly on the global soccer map. For Beckham, whose journey from player to owner was built on belief and patience, the results now speak louder than any long-term projections ever could.

When the Englishman first announced plans to launch a franchise in Miami, skepticism was widespread. The club was formally established years later, entered the league without a permanent stadium, and spent its early seasons searching for identity. That changed irreversibly in the summer of 2023.

The Argentine’s arrival was more than a transfer — it was a cultural event. Stadiums filled overnight, global broadcasts followed, and Inter Miami games became appointment viewing worldwide. According to league data, average MLS attendance surged, streaming numbers doubled within weeks, and merchandise sales skyrocketed, led overwhelmingly by Messi’s No.10 shirt. What had once been seen as a retirement destination suddenly became a stage for elite soccer.

Son Heung-Min fires early nine-word warning shot at Lionel Messi and Inter Miami ahead of 2026 MLS season

see also

Son Heung-Min fires early nine-word warning shot at Lionel Messi and Inter Miami ahead of 2026 MLS season

Historic success on the pitch

The transformation was not cosmetic. Messi delivered tangible success. Last year, he guided the Herons to the Supporters’ Shield with a record points total, setting new benchmarks for goal contributions. In 2025, the impact intensified. Across the regular season, Messi registered 29 goals and 19 assists, claiming the MLS Golden Boot and reinforcing his dominance with a second consecutive MVP award.

Advertisement

The postseason was even more emphatic. Messi produced 15 goal contributions in six playoff matches, a new MLS record, culminating in a 3-1 MLS Cup final victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps. Inter Miami lifted the first league title in its history, with the 38-year-old named MLS Cup MVP after delivering two assists in the final. This triumph marked the 48th major trophy of Messi’s career, extending his world record.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Lionel Messi reaches lowest value ever, Son Heung-Min drops hard to decade-low: How much is Thomas Muller worth in 2025 MLS season-end market report?

see also

Lionel Messi reaches lowest value ever, Son Heung-Min drops hard to decade-low: How much is Thomas Muller worth in 2025 MLS season-end market report?

What did Beckham say about Messi?

Amid celebrations and reflections, Beckham was asked to describe the broader meaning of the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner’s impact on American soccer: “Messi has changed everything since his arrival in America.” It’s safe to say his nine-word summary carried enormous weight: “Soccer is now the number one sport in popularity”, before adding, It used to rank fifth or sixth.”

Advertisement

“Everyone is in awe of what he does. I remember when he attended a basketball game, and the entire crowd left their seats, chanting his name and welcoming him. The whole world will continue to respect him,” Beckham said.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo could trade Al-Nassr for Hollywood as actor Vin Diesel sets internet alight with bold Fast & Furious hint: Has Lionel Messi ever appeared on screen?

Cristiano Ronaldo could trade Al-Nassr for Hollywood as actor Vin Diesel sets internet alight with bold Fast & Furious hint: Has Lionel Messi ever appeared on screen?

With Hollywood whispers growing louder, a provocative question has resurfaced: what happens when soccer superstardom meets the silver screen?

Messi’s key teammate Tadeo Allende gives intriguing reply to Inter Miami exit rumors: ‘I cannot answer that’

Messi’s key teammate Tadeo Allende gives intriguing reply to Inter Miami exit rumors: ‘I cannot answer that’

Tadeo Allende was, after Lionel Messi, the crucial piece for Inter Miami on their path to the Major League Soccer title. However, his future is now in doubt.

Lionel Messi to get his wish: Inter Miami receives major Luis Suarez renewal update after latest contract U-turn

Lionel Messi to get his wish: Inter Miami receives major Luis Suarez renewal update after latest contract U-turn

As Inter Miami looks ahead after a historic season, one question has quietly dominated conversations behind the scenes: will the two icons continue their journey together — or is this where the story finally ends?

Karim Benzema breaks silence on his future in Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League: Al-Ittihad captain drops cryptic 10-word hint

Karim Benzema breaks silence on his future in Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League: Al-Ittihad captain drops cryptic 10-word hint

As Cristiano Ronaldo continues to redefine longevity in the Gulf, Karim Benzema now finds himself at a similar crossroads — one that has sparked growing speculation about whether his journey in Saudi Arabia is nearing its final chapter.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo