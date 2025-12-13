David Beckham issues striking nine-word take on what Lionel Messi’s arrival at Inter Miami and MLS means for soccer in the United States

Few moments in modern soccer history have altered an entire sporting landscape as profoundly as Lionel Messi’s decision to move to the United States. Since his arrival, the ripple effects have stretched far beyond Inter Miami, reshaping perceptions of MLS and the place of soccer in a country traditionally dominated by other sports. With David Beckham watching his long-term vision finally come to life, the impact has now been summed up in a brief but powerful statement — one that hints at a deeper transformation unfolding across the nation.

Messi’s presence has not only elevated the club in pink but also placed the league and the country firmly on the global soccer map. For Beckham, whose journey from player to owner was built on belief and patience, the results now speak louder than any long-term projections ever could.

When the Englishman first announced plans to launch a franchise in Miami, skepticism was widespread. The club was formally established years later, entered the league without a permanent stadium, and spent its early seasons searching for identity. That changed irreversibly in the summer of 2023.

The Argentine’s arrival was more than a transfer — it was a cultural event. Stadiums filled overnight, global broadcasts followed, and Inter Miami games became appointment viewing worldwide. According to league data, average MLS attendance surged, streaming numbers doubled within weeks, and merchandise sales skyrocketed, led overwhelmingly by Messi’s No.10 shirt. What had once been seen as a retirement destination suddenly became a stage for elite soccer.

see also Son Heung-Min fires early nine-word warning shot at Lionel Messi and Inter Miami ahead of 2026 MLS season

Historic success on the pitch

The transformation was not cosmetic. Messi delivered tangible success. Last year, he guided the Herons to the Supporters’ Shield with a record points total, setting new benchmarks for goal contributions. In 2025, the impact intensified. Across the regular season, Messi registered 29 goals and 19 assists, claiming the MLS Golden Boot and reinforcing his dominance with a second consecutive MVP award.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The postseason was even more emphatic. Messi produced 15 goal contributions in six playoff matches, a new MLS record, culminating in a 3-1 MLS Cup final victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps. Inter Miami lifted the first league title in its history, with the 38-year-old named MLS Cup MVP after delivering two assists in the final. This triumph marked the 48th major trophy of Messi’s career, extending his world record.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

see also Lionel Messi reaches lowest value ever, Son Heung-Min drops hard to decade-low: How much is Thomas Muller worth in 2025 MLS season-end market report?

What did Beckham say about Messi?

Amid celebrations and reflections, Beckham was asked to describe the broader meaning of the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner’s impact on American soccer: “Messi has changed everything since his arrival in America.” It’s safe to say his nine-word summary carried enormous weight: “Soccer is now the number one sport in popularity”, before adding, “It used to rank fifth or sixth.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Everyone is in awe of what he does. I remember when he attended a basketball game, and the entire crowd left their seats, chanting his name and welcoming him. The whole world will continue to respect him,” Beckham said.