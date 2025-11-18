How to watch USA vs Uruguay match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

Here are all of the details of where you can watch USA vs Uruguay on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|USA vs Uruguay
|WHAT
|International Friendly
|WHEN
|7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT • Tuesday, November 18, 2025
|WHERE
|Fubo, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, TNT, TruTV, Universo, Sling Orange, Max
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
It’s a match between two rivals who have had very different performances in their last games. The United States enters this matchup with plenty of confidence after grinding out a 2–1 victory over Paraguay, a result that showcased their toughness and composure in a tight contest against South American opposition.
On the other side, Uruguay arrives with lingering concerns following a sluggish scoreless draw with Mexico, a performance that raised questions about their form as they prepare for another test against a top CONCACAF squad. Don’t miss what’s shaping up to be a compelling international friendly clash.
More details on how to watch
