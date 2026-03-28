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How to watch United States vs Belgium match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Christian Pulisic of the United States
© Koji Watanabe/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of the United States
Here are all of the details of where you can watch United States vs Belgium on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO United States vs Belgium
WHAT International Friendly
WHEN 3:30pm ET / 12:30pm PT • Saturday, March 28, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Sling, DirecTV Stream, and Peacock Premium, Sling Orange, Max, TNT, TruTV, Telemundo and Universo
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup drawing closer and most of the field already locked in, high-profile friendlies are ramping up across the globe—and this matchup fits the bill. The United States, automatically qualified as a host nation, continues fine-tuning its roster with the clear goal of peaking on home soil.

Belgium, meanwhile, arrives with a deep and dangerous squad capable of making a serious run on the world stage, adding extra intrigue to this clash. With both sides using this opportunity to measure themselves against elite competition, this is the kind of tune-up fans won’t want to miss.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch United States vs Belgium and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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