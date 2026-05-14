Xabi Alonso reportedly gains Chelsea players’ strong support, emerging as the head coach front-runner candidate

After being crowned champions of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, Chelsea appeared to have solidified their sporting project among the best in the world. Nevertheless, they dismissed Enzo Maresca and later Liam Rosenior, ultimately missing out on European competitions. Ahead of the 2026–27 season, Xabi Alonso reportedly emerges as the leading candidate for the head coach position, having the support of the Blues players.

According to Jacob Steinberg and David Hytner, via The Guardian, Chelsea’s players believe Xabi Alonso’s arrival would be ideal for the club’s sporting project. With such a young roster, the Spaniard could elevate several players, just as he did at Bayer Leverkusen. Being a free agent and having the support of the players, the 44-year-old coach has emerged as the frontrunner ahead of Andoni Iraola, Marco Silva, Oliver Glasner, and Filipe Luís.

As a true Premier League legend, Xabi Alonso would immediately command the respect of the Blues dressing room. Far from being a minor aspect, this could make the difference in reversing the club’s poor situation and raising the team’s morale. Nevertheless, the Spaniard would face a highly complex task, as he must restore balance to the team and take control of the dressing room, something he failed to achieve at Real Madrid.

Recognizing Chelsea’s widespread instability, Xabi reportedly requested several conditions before signing a contract with the club. As a priority, the Spaniard coach wants to have a strong voice in player signings, avoiding being forced to work with players he does not want. In addition, the 44-yar-old coach could ask for a long-term project, something neither Liam Rosenior nor Enzo Maresca had, reports The Guardian.

Xabi Alonso, Head Coach of Real Madrid, gives instructions to Jude Bellingham.

Xabi Alonso’s move to Chelsea may become a career gamble

Xabi Alonso became one of the most promising managers in the world following his historic impact at Bayer Leverkusen. Nevertheless, his spell at Real Madrid was quite disappointing, as he was dismissed just over six months after his arrival. With it being his first experience at a club competing for every title, his dismissal generated certain doubts about his career. Because of this, his possible move to Chelsea would be a highly risky decision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Iker Casillas would rather have Xabi Alonso back than José Mourinho as Real Madrid manager

Throughout the last few years, the Blues have been characterized by very short sporting cycles, dismissing managers without giving them a long-term project. Because of this, Xabi Alonso would risk being fired within a short period, something that has already happened at the club and which would mark his second consecutive dismissal. As a result, his professional career could stall, creating doubts among top clubs around the world that may wish to hire him.