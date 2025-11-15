Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup Qualifiers
Comments

How to watch Turkey vs Bulgaria match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Kenan Yildiz of Turkey
© Ahmad Mora/Getty ImagesKenan Yildiz of Turkey
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Turkey vs Bulgaria on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Turkey vs Bulgaria
WHAT UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
WHEN 12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT • Saturday, November 15, 2025
WHERE ViX, Fubo and FOX Soccer Plus
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Turkey steps into this clash with everything on the line, determined to keep its World Cup qualification dream alive. With the race for the group’s top spot tightening, this matchup offers a major chance to stay firmly in the hunt.

Especially they will face off against a Bulgaria arriving out of contention and looking only to finish qualifiers respectably. It’s a setting that gives Turkey a real shot to stay in contention to qualify to the soccer’s biggest stage—so make sure you don’t miss this game!

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Turkey vs Bulgaria and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lamine Yamal’s absence sparks new tension between Barcelona and Spain: RFEF moves to calm storm with bold seven-word clarification

Lamine Yamal’s absence sparks new tension between Barcelona and Spain: RFEF moves to calm storm with bold seven-word clarification

The uneasy balance between Barcelona and the Spanish national team has once again been tested — and, as so often happens, Lamine Yamal finds himself caught in the middle.

How to watch Turkey vs Georgia match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch Turkey vs Georgia match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Turkey will face Georgia in a crucial Matchday 4 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. Fans in the United States can watch the action live through several TV channels and streaming platforms.

How to watch Bulgaria vs Turkey match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch Bulgaria vs Turkey match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Bulgaria will take on Turkey in a Matchday 3 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. Fans in the United States can watch all the action live through several TV and streaming platforms.

How to watch Georgia vs Spain match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch Georgia vs Spain match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Georgia square off with Spain in a Matchday 5 clash in the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. Fans in the USA can follow the action live through several TV and streaming options.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo