How to watch Turkey vs North Macedonia match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Turkey vs North Macedonia on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|Turkey vs North Macedonia
|WHAT
|International Friendly
|WHEN
|12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT • Monday, June 1, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo and ViX
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
North Macedonia enters this friendly looking to continue the progress it has made in recent qualifying campaigns. Although it fell short of reaching the World Cup, the team has emerged as a tougher competitor and will see this matchup as a chance to test itself against Turkey.
On the other hand, the Turks are preparing for their long-awaited return to the FIFA World Cup, their first appearance since a memorable third-place finish in 2002. With key players like Yilmaz and Akturkoglu leading the way, Turkey will aim to build momentum in what promises to be an entertaining contest.
More details on how to watch
With Fubo
, you can watch Mexico vs Australia and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app
is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule
to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN
, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs
for streaming soccer.