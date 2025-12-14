Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Liga MX
Comments

How to watch Toluca vs Tigres UANL in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Romulo Zwarg of Tigres battles for possession against Franco Romero of Toluca
© Azael Rodriguez/Getty ImagesRomulo Zwarg of Tigres battles for possession against Franco Romero of Toluca
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Toluca vs Tigres UANL on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Toluca vs Tigres UANL
WHAT Liga MX
WHEN 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT • Sunday, December 14, 2025
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream,CBS Sports Network, Univision, TUDN and ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The Liga MX Apertura 2025 championship will be settled in a single, high-stakes night as Toluca hosts Tigres UANL in the decisive second leg. Tigres hold a slim 1–0 lead from the opening match, but the result did little to separate two evenly matched sides.

Backed by their home crowd, Toluca aim to defend the title claimed earlier this year and cap off a dominant 2025, while Tigres look to spoil the celebration and lift the trophy themselves in a tense, winner-take-all showdown—don’t miss a moment of this must-watch finale.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Toluca vs Tigres UANL and tons more Liga MX games with a 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement
SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

More resources

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Advertisement
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Tigres UANL vs Toluca in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Toluca in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

Tigres UANL face Toluca in the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 final. Below is a complete viewing guide with kickoff details, along with full TV and streaming information for fans in the United States.

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

Tigres UANL face Cruz Azul in the second leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 semifinals. Here’s everything you need to know about this matchup, including kickoff times and complete broadcast information for TV and streaming in the USA.

How to watch Monterrey vs Tigres UANL the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

How to watch Monterrey vs Tigres UANL the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

Monterrey will clash with Tigres UANL in Matchday 16 of the Liga MX Apertura 2025. Here’s everything you need to know about this matchup, including kickoff times and complete broadcast information for TV and streaming in the United States.

Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba get special Inter Miami recognition after 2025 MLS season

Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba get special Inter Miami recognition after 2025 MLS season

After their performances in the 2025 MLS season, Inter Miami have given stars Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba a special club recognition.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo