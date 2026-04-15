Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
CONCACAF Champions Cup
Comments

How to watch Seattle Sounders vs Tigres UANL in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Fernando Gorriaran of Tigres
© Azael Rodriguez/Getty ImagesFernando Gorriaran of Tigres
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Seattle Sounders vs Tigres UANL on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Seattle Sounders vs Tigres UANL
WHAT CONCACAF Champions Cup
WHEN 11:30 PM ET / 7:30 PM PT • Wednesday, April 15, 2026
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, FS1, TUDN and ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The decisive second leg of this hard-fought quarterfinal is set to deliver, and the opening chapter lived up to expectations. Tigres UANL capitalized on home-field advantage in the first leg, securing a commanding 2-0 win that gives them a clear edge heading into the return matchup.

Still, the job isn’t finished, and Tigres will need a composed, disciplined performance away from home to punch their ticket to the semifinals. Meanwhile, the Seattle Sounders are banking on a bounce-back showing in front of their fans, confident that a strong home performance can flip the script after a difficult start to the series.

More details of how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Seattle Sounders vs Tigres UANL and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
Advertisement
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Tigres UANL vs Seattle Sounders FC in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Seattle Sounders FC in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Tigres UANL take on Seattle Sounders FC in the first leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup, including date, venue, kickoff time, and viewing options for fans in the United States.

How to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders FC in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

How to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders FC in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Vancouver Whitecaps face Seattle Sounders FC in the first leg of the Round of 16 in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup, including the date, venue, kickoff time, and how fans in the United States can watch or live stream the action.

Video: Lionel Messi scores for Inter Miami after Jordi Alba pinpoint cross vs. Seattle Sounders in MLS

Video: Lionel Messi scores for Inter Miami after Jordi Alba pinpoint cross vs. Seattle Sounders in MLS

After a pinpoint cross from Jordi Alba, Lionel Messi extended the lead for Inter Miami in the MLS game against Seattle Sounders.

How to watch Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 MLS

How to watch Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 MLS

Inter Miami host the Seattle Sounders in a 2025 MLS regular season clash. Find out when, where, and how to watch this can’t-miss matchup live in the United States.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo