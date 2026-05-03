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How to watch Toluca vs Pachuca in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Rene Lopez of Pachuca
© Francisco Vega/Getty ImagesRene Lopez of Pachuca
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Toluca vs Pachuca on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Toluca vs Pachuca
WHAT Liga MX
WHEN 9:15 PM ET / 6:15 PM PT • Sunday, May 3, 2026
WHERE DirecTV Stream and TUDN
STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

Expect a high-intensity showdown as Pachuca and Toluca square off after nearly identical regular-season runs, separated by just a single point. Pachuca secured fourth place with 31 points but stumbled late, dropping their final two matches after spending much of the campaign in the hunt for the top spot.

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Toluca followed a similar script, also closing the regular season on a two-game skid, leaving both sides eager for a reset. With momentum up for grabs and a semifinal berth on the line, this clash sets the stage for one team to flip the narrative and make a statement when it matters most.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Toluca vs Pachuca and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.
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DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.
DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.
DirecTV Stream soccer schedule
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SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

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Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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