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‘We’ve been speaking about this for a while,’ Morgan Rogers reveals Cole Palmer’s role in Chelsea move

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Rogers played for his country
© Luke Hales/Getty ImagesRogers played for his country

Morgan Rogers has revealed that Cole Palmer played a major role in his move to Chelsea in an interview with the club’s official channel, with the two friends finally set to play together again at the senior level after years of discussing the possibility.

Rogers said: “I’ve known Cole since I was about 14, first in the England [youth] teams and then when we were both at Manchester City together. We’ve been speaking about this for a while; we always would love to have played together. So, for it to happen, we’re both excited.”

Rogers’ performances for Aston Villa made it inevitable that a huge transfer was coming, with the destination being the only unknown before Chelsea won the race for the attacking midfielder in a deal worth $157 million.

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Rogers on Xabi Alonso

The new Chelsea signing added: “He’s non-stop ringing my phone, texting me, and I can’t wait. I think that’s probably the most special thing, playing with one of your best friends and being around him every day. It’s something I’m really excited about.”

Alonso became the new manager (Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Alonso became the new manager (Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

This was not the only factor that convinced Rogers to choose Chelsea over the other clubs that wanted him, as the hiring of Xabi Alonso as manager was also an important reason behind his decision.

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Rogers said: I’ve had a few conversations with him and I think it’s important for me to be here that I need to understand what the manager’s like, how he is and how he wants to operate. It very much fits with the way I see the game, the way I want to play, and the way I want to be me, and be free and express myself. Him being a part of that was a massive factor.”

Rogers on the cold celebration

The celebration Palmer popularized after his arrival at Chelsea, when he shook his shoulders while pretending to feel cold, was not created by him. Rogers came up with it while he was at Middlesbrough, and his friend adopted it as a tribute to him.

Rogers said: “We haven’t really spoken about it, actually, funnily enough, but I am sure it’ll get mentioned at some point. Hopefully we both can score loads of goals so that we both get chances to do it. Looking forward to it!”

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