Italy FA president Giovanni Malago confirms talks with Pep Guardiola after World Cup disaster

The Italy national team has once again failed to qualify for the World Cup, falling to Bosnia and Herzegovina in the UEFA playoffs. Now operating under a revamped executive hierarchy, newly elected Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Giovanni Malago confirmed that the federation has initiated talks with Pep Guardiola to take over as head coach of the Azzurri.

Speaking to the Italian program Vivavoce on June 22, Malago addressed the search for a new manager, acknowledging that financial accommodations might be necessary to secure a premier target, especially following reports of a recent meeting between Italian executives and the former Manchester City boss: “Exceptions have been made that, for example, concern the name that is so present these days: Pep Guardiola.“

Elected as FIGC president on June 22, Malago clarified that while financial flexibility alone won’t guarantee a deal, it marks a significant step in pursuing their top priority. Over the weekend, Sporting Director Paolo Maldini and advisor Leonardo traveled to Barcelona to meet with Guardiola directly, attempting to gauge his interest in leading the four-time world champions back to prominence.

Malagò added that despite opening dialogue with Guardiola, the federation remains in contact with alternative candidates. “This is by no means a lack of respect towards other candidates, with whom discussions have already begun, and adding another name would in no way detract from the process. There are also financial and budgetary considerations. In the short to medium term, to say that we’ll have to tighten our belts is an understatement,” Malago noted

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, looks on during his farewell ceremony.

Italian options remain under consideration for 2030 World Cup cycle

Guardiola has maintained a relentless pace since launching his managerial career at FC Barcelona in 2008, moving to Bayern Munich before concluding his transformative ten-year run at Manchester City in June 2026. While Italian executives hope to lure the tactical mastermind with a compelling sporting vision toward the 2030 World Cup, there remains a strong possibility he chooses to take a sabbatical before accepting his next project.

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Should a deal for Guardiola fall through, former Azzurri boss Roberto Mancini, who led Italy to the Euro 2020 crown, and Andrea Pirlo remain prominent domestic contenders. “If we are evaluating a specific profile, those names certainly fit within our criteria,” Malago remarked when asked about alternative Italian candidates.

Resistance builds in Italy over hiring a foreign manager

If appointed, Guardiola would follow a growing trend of elite managers taking over foreign national teams, echoing Carlo Ancelotti’s move to Brazil and Thomas Tuchel’s appointment with England. However, the prospect of appointing a Spanish manager to lead the national team has met pushback within Italy’s sporting hierarchy.

In an interview with Corriere della Sera, Luciano Buonfiglio, president of the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) and Malago’s successor at the organization, voiced strong opposition to hiring a non-Italian coach: “I don’t want to offer advice to Giovanni Malago, who has made a very good start as the new president of the Italian Federation. The only thing I ask of him is to appoint an Italian national team coach. The vast majority of Serie A managers are Italian. They are good, professional, and the product of our tradition. Why leave them out?“

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Buonfiglio pointed to his previous experience leading the Italian Canoe Kayak Federation (FICK), where he appointed a German head coach to mixed results. “He was talented, but he never truly made an effort to understand the Italian mindset,” Buonfiglio explained. “We came away empty-handed, and much of the foundational work built before his arrival was lost.“