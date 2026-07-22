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Is Robert Lewandowski playing today? Projected lineups for Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire in MLS showdown

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Robert Lewandowski #9 speaks to the media during a press conference.
© Jayden Mack/Getty ImagesRobert Lewandowski #9 speaks to the media during a press conference.

Chicago Fire have excelled in front of goal in the current 2026 MLS season. Hugo Cuypers is leading the league’s top scorer, surpassing Lionel Messi by scoring 13 goals. However, they decided to strengthen their attacking power even further by signing Robert Lewandowski as their marquee star. Ahead of today’s match against Inter Miami, fans are closely monitoring the Polish striker’s status.

Robert Lewandowski is expected to start for Chicago Fire today, as he has no injuries and has trained normally. As the team’s biggest star, head coach Gregg Berhalter could look to build the attack around him in order to maximize his goalscoring ability. It also remains to be seen how he will fit him into his tactical setup.

Alongside Lewandowski, head coach Gregg Berhalter could keep Jonathan Bamba and Philip Zinckernagel as his attacking partners. However, Maren Haile-Selassie would have a bigger role in midfield, as he needs to be the central playmaker, distributing the ball and finding the Polish striker. In addition, it remains to be seen how Hugo Cuypers will fit into the system, as he is also in excellent form.

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Inter Miami will be without their biggest stars: Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul. After the 2026 World Cup, both players will take a few days off to avoid physical discomfort. As a result, all eyes will be on Luis Suárez and Germán Berterame, who will need to be at their best in front of goal. In addition, Micael and Gonzalo Luján could be responsible for providing defensive solidity to the team.

Luis Suárez #9 of Inter Miami CF shoots during the MLS match vs Chicago Fire.

Luis Suárez #9 of Inter Miami CF shoots during the MLS match vs Chicago Fire.

Inter Miami projected lineup vs Chicago Fire

As one of the best teams in MLS, Inter Miami return from the break looking for a convincing victory. Head coach Guillermo Hoyos will be forced to make changes to his starting lineup following the absences of Messi and De Paul. As a result, David Ruiz could return to the team, playing a key role alongside Yannick Bright. In addition, Luis Suárez and Germán Berterame could lead the attack.

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Lionel Messi to miss reunion with Robert Lewandowski in Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire MLS clash

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Lionel Messi to miss reunion with Robert Lewandowski in Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire MLS clash

Considering this, the Herons may lineup as follows: Dayne St Clair; Ian Fray, Gonzalo Luján, Micael, Sergio Reguilon; Mateo Silvetti, Yannick Bright, David Ruiz, Telasco Segovia; Germán Berterame, Luis Suarez.

Chicago Fire projected lineup vs Inter Miami

Chicago Fire are looking for a victory that would bring them closer to the MLS Cup title. To achieve this, head coach Gregg Berhalter could rely on Robert Lewandowski and look to form a lethal partnership with Hugo Cuypers. Therefore, the main challenge will be defensive, as they need to be more solid to keep the team balanced. In addition, they will face the Herons and their outstanding attack.

With this in mind, Chicago Fire may play as follows: Christopher Brady; Jonathan Dean, Jack Elliott, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Andrew Gutman; Philip Zinckernagel, Anton Saletros, Maren Haile-Selassie, Jonathan Bamba; Hugo Cuypers, Robert Lewandowski.

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