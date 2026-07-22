How to watch LA Galaxy vs St. Louis City match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 MLS

Here are all of the details of where you can watch LA Galaxy vs St. Louis City on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO LA Galaxy vs St. Louis City WHAT MLS 2026 season WHEN 10:30pm ET / 7:30pm PT • Wednesday, July 22, 2026 WHERE Apple TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

With the Western Conference play-in race growing more intense, Los Angeles Galaxy host St. Louis City SC in a pivotal MLS clash. St. Louis enters with momentum after a 3-2 victory over Sporting Kansas City and sits just one point behind the Galaxy with 19.

This is a chance for St. Louis to move ahead in the standings. Los Angeles, meanwhile, is determined to bounce back from its loss to LAFC and keep its playoff hopes on track. Don’t miss this important showdown.

Details on how to watch Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch LA Galaxy vs St. Louis City and every MLS game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.

Apple TV is available via the Apple TV app on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.

SEE MORE: Schedule of MLS games on US TV and streaming

Advertisement

Advertisement