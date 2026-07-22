How to watch LA Galaxy vs St. Louis City match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 MLS

Here are all of the details of where you can watch LA Galaxy vs St. Louis City on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|LA Galaxy vs St. Louis City
|WHAT
|MLS 2026 season
|WHEN
|10:30pm ET / 7:30pm PT • Wednesday, July 22, 2026
|WHERE
|Apple TV
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
With the Western Conference play-in race growing more intense, Los Angeles Galaxy host St. Louis City SC in a pivotal MLS clash. St. Louis enters with momentum after a 3-2 victory over Sporting Kansas City and sits just one point behind the Galaxy with 19.
This is a chance for St. Louis to move ahead in the standings. Los Angeles, meanwhile, is determined to bounce back from its loss to LAFC and keep its playoff hopes on track. Don’t miss this important showdown.
Details on how to watch
Apple TV
is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch LA Galaxy vs St. Louis City and every MLS game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.
Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.
Apple TV
is available via the Apple TV app on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN
, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs
for streaming soccer.