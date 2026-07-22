Modric and Kroos named by Valverde among his references as he becomes Real Madrid captain

A new chapter at Real Madrid has begun for Federico Valverde after being named the club’s first captain, with the midfielder revealing Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are among the former teammates who helped shape him during his time in the locker room in an interview with Real Madrid TV.

Valverde said: “I grew a lot with the players I had the chance to share so many years with in the locker room, such as Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Toni Kroos, Luka Modrić and Lucas Vázquez. I will never get tired of naming them. They are players who helped me a lot to grow as a person, as a captain and as a player.”

The midfielder joined Real Madrid in 2016 from Peñarol and initially played for the club’s youth teams before making his first-team debut in 2018. Since then, he has become one of the most important players in the squad, making more than 300 appearances for the club and winning multiple major trophies, including the Champions League and La Liga.

Valverde on working with Mourinho

The main change for Real Madrid as they try to leave behind two years without trophies was the hiring of José Mourinho, who already knows the expectations that come with managing such a club.

Mourinho returned to the club (Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

This was part of the excitement for Valverde because the midfielder proved to be very eager to work under an experienced coach like Mourinho, who should push the players to be at their best every day.

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Valverde said: “I am really looking forward to learning from him, listening to every piece of advice he gives me and getting as much as possible out of every second of every training session I get to share with him and his coaching staff. He is a special person who I can learn a lot from and take many things from.”

Valverde on becoming Real Madrid captain

The midfielder admitted that becoming the club’s first captain has filled him with emotion and pride. Valverde said: “I feel a lot of emotion and a great sense of honor. Whenever someone approaches me on the street or someone within my circle says that to me, it really fills you with pride and emotion.”