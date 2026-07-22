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Rodri reportedly set to undergo surgery after winning the 2026 World Cup Golden Ball, but Manchester City’s season not at risk

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Rodri #16 of Spain with the Golden Ball.
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesRodri #16 of Spain with the Golden Ball.

Rodri became Spain’s leader during their 2026 World Cup triumph in North America, delivering performances that earned him the recognition of his teammates and the tournament by winning the Golden Ball. Now, the midfielder is reportedly set to undergo surgery following an injury, but his season at Manchester City is not at risk.

As reported by The Athletic‘s Sam Lee and Guillermo Rai, Rodri will undergo surgery before the start of the 2026-27 season. The nature of the injury is discomfort in his back, with his return date currently reported as “unknown.”

However, previous reports are more optimistic about Rodri’s condition. Spanish outlet La Razon reported on June 29, while the World Cup was still underway, that Rodri would be forced to undergo surgery due to a “minor back injury that did not prevent him from training alongside his teammates.

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In fact, the midfielder started every single game for Spain at the World Cup, completing the most passes in the entire tournament and winning the Golden Ball award as the best player of the competition. The only games he did not finish were the opener against Cape Verde, where he played 87 minutes, and the final against Argentina, where he was subbed off in the 99th minute.

Rodri #16 of Spain lifts the FIFA World Cup Winner’s Trophy.

Rodri #16 of Spain lifts the FIFA World Cup Winner’s Trophy.

La Razon reported almost a month ago that this back discomfort is not a serious injury, nor will it require a lengthy recovery once operated on. It is a minor issue that can be resolved with an outpatient procedure. “In and out,” those close to him say. “It’s sorted out in less than fifteen minutes.”

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Rodri Hernandez enters exclusive club with Zinedine Zidane and more legends after winning the 2026 World Cup with Spain

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Rodri Hernandez enters exclusive club with Zinedine Zidane and more legends after winning the 2026 World Cup with Spain

Rodri’s future remains a talking point in Manchester

With Pep Guardiola leaving Manchester City and Enzo Maresca taking over as head coach, squad building has been a hot topic this summer. One of the most talked-about names is Rodri, who has been one of Real Madrid’s main targets over recent years, with the midfielder himself leaving the door open to an eventual return to Spain, especially to Madrid.

Recent reports from transfer expert Matteo Moretto claim that Rodri has given the green light to Real Madrid, reaching a contractual agreement, with club president Florentino Perez now very open to his arrival after he shined as the MVP of the 2026 World Cup. Now, the next step will be opening negotiations between the clubs, a tough step Los Blancos will have to navigate with Manchester City.

One of the moves that resonated most was Elliot Anderson’s signing from Nottingham Forest for £116 million ($155 million), a transfer that could enable an eventual departure for Rodri. Now on vacation after the World Cup, the Spaniard’s next official game with the Citizens is scheduled for August 16, when they face Arsenal in the Community Shield, a deadline for Rodri to sort out his future.

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