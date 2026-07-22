How to watch LAFC vs Real Salt Lake match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 MLS

Here are all of the details of where you can watch LAFC vs Real Salt Lake on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO LAFC vs Real Salt Lake WHAT MLS 2026 season WHEN 10:30pm ET / 7:30pm PT • Wednesday, July 22, 2026 WHERE Apple TV, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, FS1, FOX Deportes and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Momentum will be on the line when LAFC welcomes Real Salt Lake in a key Western Conference clash with valuable playoff points at stake. Real Salt Lake arrives after building confidence with a commanding 4-1 friendly win over Burnley.

On the other side, LAFC returns to league action energized by its rivalry triumph over the LA Galaxy. With both sides aiming to strengthen their postseason position and continue their recent positive form, this matchup has all the ingredients for an entertaining contest you won’t want to miss.

Details on how to watch Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch LAFC vs Real Salt Lake and every MLS game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.

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Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.

Apple TV is available via the Apple TV app on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.

SEE MORE: Schedule of MLS games on US TV and streaming

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