How to watch Spain vs England match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Nations League

|WHO
|Spain vs England
|WHAT
|UEFA Nations League
|WHEN
|2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Sunday, November 15, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, ViX
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Spain vs England: last 10 meetings
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|England vs. Spain
|2-3
|September 26, 2026
|UEFA Nations League
|Spain vs. England
|2-1
|July 14, 2024
|UEFA European Championship
|Spain vs. England
|2-3
|October 15, 2018
|UEFA Nations League
|England vs. Spain
|1-2
|September 8, 2018
|UEFA Nations League
|England vs. Spain
|2-2
|November 15, 2016
|Friendlies
|Spain vs. England
|2-0
|November 13, 2015
|Friendlies
|England vs. Spain
|1-0
|November 12, 2011
|Friendlies
|Spain vs. England
|2-0
|February 11, 2009
|Friendlies
|England vs. Spain
|0-1
|February 6, 2007
|Friendlies
|Spain vs. England
|1-0
|November 16, 2004
|Friendlies
2026-27 UEFA Nations League group standings before Matchday 6
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Spain
|5
|+9
|15
|2
|England
|5
|+12
|12
|3
|Croatia
|5
|-11
|3
|4
|Czechia
|5
|-10
|0
All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Nations League games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Kosovo vs. Israel
|Saturday, November 14, 2026
|9:00 AM
|Georgia vs. Hungary
|Saturday, November 14, 2026
|12:00 PM
|Norway vs. Wales
|Saturday, November 14, 2026
|12:00 PM
|Romania vs. Poland
|Saturday, November 14, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Sweden vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Saturday, November 14, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Austria vs. Ireland
|Saturday, November 14, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Northern Ireland vs. Ukraine
|Saturday, November 14, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Portugal vs. Denmark
|Saturday, November 14, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Latvia vs. Armenia
|Sunday, November 15, 2026
|9:00 AM
|Cyprus vs. Montenegro
|Sunday, November 15, 2026
|9:00 AM
|Finland vs. San Marino
|Sunday, November 15, 2026
|12:00 PM
|Belarus vs. Albania
|Sunday, November 15, 2026
|12:00 PM
|Spain vs. England
|Sunday, November 15, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Croatia vs. Czechia
|Sunday, November 15, 2026
|2:45 PM
|France vs. Turkey
|Sunday, November 15, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Belgium vs. Italy
|Sunday, November 15, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia
|Monday, November 16, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Faroe Islands vs. Moldova
|Monday, November 16, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Lithuania vs. Liechtenstein
|Monday, November 16, 2026
|12:00 PM
|Iceland vs. Luxembourg
|Monday, November 16, 2026
|12:00 PM
|Estonia vs. Bulgaria
|Monday, November 16, 2026
|12:00 PM
|Gibraltar vs. Malta
|Monday, November 16, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Switzerland vs. Scotland
|Monday, November 16, 2026
|2:45 PM
|North Macedonia vs. Slovenia
|Monday, November 16, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Greece vs. Serbia
|Monday, November 16, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Germany vs. Netherlands
|Monday, November 16, 2026
|2:45 PM
Details on how to watch
With Fubo, you can watch Spain vs England and tons more soccer games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Spain will face England on Sunday, November 15, for the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League.
- Fubo, ViX will carry the Spain vs England game in the United States.
- Spain lead the head-to-head with 7 wins in their last 10 meetings.