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How to watch Spain vs England match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Nations League

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Harry Kane of England
© Getty ImagesHarry Kane of England
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Spain vs England on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Spain vs England
WHAT UEFA Nations League
WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Sunday, November 15, 2026
WHERE Fubo, ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Spain host England on Sunday, November 15 in the UEFA Nations League. The hosts beat Czechia 2-0 on November 12, following wins over Croatia 2-1 and Czechia 3-1 in October. Three straight victories have them playing with confidence heading into this meeting. A win here would extend that run and keep their Nations League campaign on track.
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England arrive off a 2-1 win over Croatia on November 12, part of a stretch that also includes a 3-0 win over Czechia and a 7-0 rout of Croatia in October. Those results show a team scoring freely and winning consistently across its last three outings. This trip to Spain is the clearest test yet of whether that form holds against top opposition. Another strong showing would confirm England as serious contenders in this competition.

Spain vs England: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition
England vs. Spain 2-3 September 26, 2026 UEFA Nations League
Spain vs. England 2-1 July 14, 2024 UEFA European Championship
Spain vs. England 2-3 October 15, 2018 UEFA Nations League
England vs. Spain 1-2 September 8, 2018 UEFA Nations League
England vs. Spain 2-2 November 15, 2016 Friendlies
Spain vs. England 2-0 November 13, 2015 Friendlies
England vs. Spain 1-0 November 12, 2011 Friendlies
Spain vs. England 2-0 February 11, 2009 Friendlies
England vs. Spain 0-1 February 6, 2007 Friendlies
Spain vs. England 1-0 November 16, 2004 Friendlies

2026-27 UEFA Nations League group standings before Matchday 6

# Team P GD Pts
1 Spain 5 +9 15
2 England 5 +12 12
3 Croatia 5 -11 3
4 Czechia 5 -10 0
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All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Nations League games

Game Day Time (ET)
Kosovo vs. Israel Saturday, November 14, 2026 9:00 AM
Georgia vs. Hungary Saturday, November 14, 2026 12:00 PM
Norway vs. Wales Saturday, November 14, 2026 12:00 PM
Romania vs. Poland Saturday, November 14, 2026 2:45 PM
Sweden vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Saturday, November 14, 2026 2:45 PM
Austria vs. Ireland Saturday, November 14, 2026 2:45 PM
Northern Ireland vs. Ukraine Saturday, November 14, 2026 2:45 PM
Portugal vs. Denmark Saturday, November 14, 2026 2:45 PM
Latvia vs. Armenia Sunday, November 15, 2026 9:00 AM
Cyprus vs. Montenegro Sunday, November 15, 2026 9:00 AM
Finland vs. San Marino Sunday, November 15, 2026 12:00 PM
Belarus vs. Albania Sunday, November 15, 2026 12:00 PM
Spain vs. England Sunday, November 15, 2026 2:45 PM
Croatia vs. Czechia Sunday, November 15, 2026 2:45 PM
France vs. Turkey Sunday, November 15, 2026 2:45 PM
Belgium vs. Italy Sunday, November 15, 2026 2:45 PM
Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia Monday, November 16, 2026 10:00 AM
Faroe Islands vs. Moldova Monday, November 16, 2026 10:00 AM
Lithuania vs. Liechtenstein Monday, November 16, 2026 12:00 PM
Iceland vs. Luxembourg Monday, November 16, 2026 12:00 PM
Estonia vs. Bulgaria Monday, November 16, 2026 12:00 PM
Gibraltar vs. Malta Monday, November 16, 2026 2:45 PM
Switzerland vs. Scotland Monday, November 16, 2026 2:45 PM
North Macedonia vs. Slovenia Monday, November 16, 2026 2:45 PM
Greece vs. Serbia Monday, November 16, 2026 2:45 PM
Germany vs. Netherlands Monday, November 16, 2026 2:45 PM

Details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Spain vs England and tons more soccer games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Nations League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

  • Spain will face England on Sunday, November 15, for the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League.
  • Fubo, ViX will carry the Spain vs England game in the United States.
  • Spain lead the head-to-head with 7 wins in their last 10 meetings.
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EDITORS’ PICKS
Why is Rodri not playing for Spain vs Czechia in 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Matchday 5?

Why is Rodri not playing for Spain vs Czechia in 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Matchday 5?

The Barcelona midfielder's absence is another setback for Luis de la Fuente as the world champions look to maintain their perfect record and strengthen their position at the top of Group A3.

Why is Lamine Yamal not playing for Spain vs Czechia in 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Matchday 5?

Why is Lamine Yamal not playing for Spain vs Czechia in 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Matchday 5?

Luis de la Fuente’s side will travel to Prague looking to maintain its impressive run and strengthen its position at the top of Group A3, although the Barcelona youngster will be missing from the squad for a reason that has attracted considerable attention.

Czechia vs Spain: Confirmed lineups for the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League match

Czechia vs Spain: Confirmed lineups for the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League match

Take a look at the projected lineups for Czechia vs Spain in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League.

Lamine Yamal ruled out of Spain’s next game as Barcelona reveals the reason he won’t face Czechia, and why there is hope for England return

Lamine Yamal ruled out of Spain’s next game as Barcelona reveals the reason he won’t face Czechia, and why there is hope for England return

His absence from the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixture against Czechia has raised questions, particularly with an important meeting against England approaching just days later.

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