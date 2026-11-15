Christian Pulisic’s next Milan appearance will make USMNT star leave Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund behind in one important all-time record

Christian Pulisic is approaching another significant milestone in his career after establishing himself as one of Milan’s most influential players. The American has enjoyed a productive spell in Italy since leaving Chelsea, and his recent performances have strengthened his position under manager Ruben Amorim. His next appearance could officially put Milan ahead of two of his former clubs in a career statistic that reflects his growing connection with the Rossoneri.

Pulisic joined Milan from Chelsea in 2023 after struggling to find consistent opportunities and fitness during his final period in England. The move has proved successful, with the winger becoming an important attacking option and delivering several decisive performances across domestic and European competitions.

His progress has also been rewarded with a new contract. The American signed an extension on October 30, 2026, keeping him at San Siro until June 2031, underlining the Rossoneri’s confidence in his importance to the team’s future.

The 2026-27 campaign has brought another encouraging response after an injury disrupted his preparations. Having missed Milan’s opening league fixtures, Pulisic returned against Lazio in September, provided an assist in a 2-2 draw and subsequently scored against Lecce to end an eight-month club goal drought.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates scoring

American continues to deliver decisive performances

Pulisic has maintained that momentum under Amorim, scoring against Lecce, Udinese, Inter and Genoa during the current campaign. Milan won all four matches in which he found the net, highlighting the importance of his contributions to the team’s results.

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His goal in the 3-1 Derby della Madonnina victory over Inter on October 31 was particularly significant, arriving shortly after he signed his new deal. He followed that performance with another goal in Milan’s 2-1 win over Genoa on November 8, earning the club’s MVP award for the match.

In total, the 28-year-old has recorded four goals and one assist in eight Serie A appearances, alongside three appearances in the Europa League. His overall contribution has helped him re-establish himself as one of the club’s most reliable attacking players after his early-season setback.

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Pulisic set to overtake Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund

According to MilanNews, the Genoa appearance on November 8 brought Pulisic to 145 matches for Milan, matching the number of appearances he made during his four-year spell at Chelsea. Consequently, his next outing for the Italian side will take him to 146 appearances and make Milan the club he has represented most frequently at senior level.

Club Tenure Total Appearances Domestic League Cups & European Competitions Total Goals Milan 2023–present 145 108 (Serie A) 38 46 Chelsea 2019–2023 145 98 (Premier League) 47 26 Borussia Dortmund 2016–2019 127 90 (Bundesliga) 37 19

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His record in Italy has also been particularly productive. Pulisic has scored 46 goals in 145 appearances for Milan, compared with 26 goals in the same number of matches for Chelsea, while his Borussia Dortmund career ended with 19 goals in 127 appearances.

The difference reflects how effectively the American has settled into his role at San Siro. Milan has given him a consistent platform to influence matches, while his improved availability and attacking output have helped him build a stronger connection with the club.