Why is Rodri not playing for Spain vs England in 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Matchday 6?

Rodri will be a notable absentee when Spain faces England in a decisive UEFA Nations League encounter, leaving Luis de la Fuente without one of his most influential midfielders. With both national teams already guaranteed a place in the quarter-finals, the showdown in Madrid carries major significance, and Spain will have to find a way to control the midfield without its usual leader.

Spain welcomes England to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Sunday, with top spot in Group A3 at stake. De la Fuente’s side currently lead the standings with 15 points from five matches, while Thomas Tuchel’s team sit three points behind after winning four of their opening five fixtures.

The world champions claimed a thrilling 3-2 victory at Wembley in September, meaning England must win in Madrid to overtake their opponents. Spain, meanwhile, needs only a draw to finish top of the group and secure the advantage of playing the second leg of its quarter-final tie at home.

Both sides arrive in strong form after winning their previous fixtures. La Roja defeated Czechia 2-0 away from home, while England secured a 2-1 victory over Croatia, with Harry Kane scoring from the penalty spot.

Position Team Played W-D-L Points 1. Spain 5 5-0-0 15 2. England 5 4-0-1 12 3. Croatia 5 1-0-4 3 4. Czechia 5 0-0-5 0 UEFA Nations League — League A, Group 3 Standings

Why is Rodri missing against England?

Rodri is unavailable because of a right hamstring injury involving a small tear to the biceps femoris muscle. The midfielder sustained the problem while representing Barcelona against Aston Villa in the Champions League on November 3, forcing him to leave the pitch at half-time during his team’s 3-0 victory.

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Barcelona confirmed the injury following medical examinations, stating: “The first-team player Rodrigo Hernandez has undergone medical tests following the muscle discomfort he felt in yesterday’s match against Aston Villa. The tests confirm that he is suffering from a small injury to the biceps femoris of his right leg.”

Rodri of Spain.

The club also explained that “the exact recovery timeframe will be determined by the evolution of the injury.” However, reports have suggested that Rodri could require approximately four weeks to recover, ruling him out of Spain’s November Nations League fixtures against Czechia and England.

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His absence is a considerable setback for De la Fuente, particularly given the midfielder’s importance to Spain’s defensive structure and ability to dictate possession. The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner has established himself as one of the national team’s most influential players, making his unavailability a major talking point ahead of the England encounter.

When could Rodri return?

Barcelona is expected to monitor Rodri’s recovery over the coming weeks, with reports suggesting that he could return around late November or early December. His rehabilitation progress will ultimately determine when he is ready to resume competitive action.

Rodri of FC Barcelona.

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The midfielder could therefore miss several important fixtures for the Blaugrana before returning to full fitness. For both Barcelona and Spain, the priority will be ensuring that the 30-year-old makes a complete recovery before being introduced back into competitive football.