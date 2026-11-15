Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
nations league
Comments

Why is Rodri not playing for Spain vs England in 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Matchday 6?

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Rodrigo Hernandez 'Rodri' of Spain reacts
© Getty ImagesRodrigo Hernandez 'Rodri' of Spain reacts

Rodri will be a notable absentee when Spain faces England in a decisive UEFA Nations League encounter, leaving Luis de la Fuente without one of his most influential midfielders. With both national teams already guaranteed a place in the quarter-finals, the showdown in Madrid carries major significance, and Spain will have to find a way to control the midfield without its usual leader.

Spain welcomes England to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Sunday, with top spot in Group A3 at stake. De la Fuente’s side currently lead the standings with 15 points from five matches, while Thomas Tuchel’s team sit three points behind after winning four of their opening five fixtures.

The world champions claimed a thrilling 3-2 victory at Wembley in September, meaning England must win in Madrid to overtake their opponents. Spain, meanwhile, needs only a draw to finish top of the group and secure the advantage of playing the second leg of its quarter-final tie at home.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Both sides arrive in strong form after winning their previous fixtures. La Roja defeated Czechia 2-0 away from home, while England secured a 2-1 victory over Croatia, with Harry Kane scoring from the penalty spot.

PositionTeamPlayedW-D-LPoints
1.Spain55-0-015
2.England54-0-112
3.Croatia51-0-43
4.Czechia50-0-50
UEFA Nations League — League A, Group 3 Standings

Why is Rodri missing against England?

Rodri is unavailable because of a right hamstring injury involving a small tear to the biceps femoris muscle. The midfielder sustained the problem while representing Barcelona against Aston Villa in the Champions League on November 3, forcing him to leave the pitch at half-time during his team’s 3-0 victory.

Advertisement

Barcelona confirmed the injury following medical examinations, stating: “The first-team player Rodrigo Hernandez has undergone medical tests following the muscle discomfort he felt in yesterday’s match against Aston Villa. The tests confirm that he is suffering from a small injury to the biceps femoris of his right leg.”

Rodri of Spain.

Rodri of Spain.

The club also explained that “the exact recovery timeframe will be determined by the evolution of the injury.” However, reports have suggested that Rodri could require approximately four weeks to recover, ruling him out of Spain’s November Nations League fixtures against Czechia and England.

Advertisement

His absence is a considerable setback for De la Fuente, particularly given the midfielder’s importance to Spain’s defensive structure and ability to dictate possession. The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner has established himself as one of the national team’s most influential players, making his unavailability a major talking point ahead of the England encounter.

When could Rodri return?

Barcelona is expected to monitor Rodri’s recovery over the coming weeks, with reports suggesting that he could return around late November or early December. His rehabilitation progress will ultimately determine when he is ready to resume competitive action.

Rodri of FC Barcelona.

Rodri of FC Barcelona.

Advertisement

The midfielder could therefore miss several important fixtures for the Blaugrana before returning to full fitness. For both Barcelona and Spain, the priority will be ensuring that the 30-year-old makes a complete recovery before being introduced back into competitive football.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo gets bizarre response from Jorge Jesus when asked if he missed Portugal legend after worst home loss in 105 years

Cristiano Ronaldo gets bizarre response from Jorge Jesus when asked if he missed Portugal legend after worst home loss in 105 years

The Portugal coach was subsequently asked whether he missed the 41-year-old, and his answer was far from what many supporters might have expected.

Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing for Portugal vs Denmark in 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Matchday 5?

Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing for Portugal vs Denmark in 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Matchday 5?

Cristiano Ronaldo is missing from Portugal’s team sheet against Denmark for the first time in a long time, in a match that begins a new era for Jorge Jesus’s squad.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s No. 7 shirt won’t stay empty: Portugal confirm who will wear it against Denmark

Cristiano Ronaldo’s No. 7 shirt won’t stay empty: Portugal confirm who will wear it against Denmark

Carlos Forbs will wear the No. 7 against Denmark, a number that Luis Figo and Ronaldo made famous and that Rafael Leao is expected to inherit.

Portugal prepares tribute for Cristiano Ronaldo in Nations League, but his presence remains uncertain

Portugal prepares tribute for Cristiano Ronaldo in Nations League, but his presence remains uncertain

Portugal’s players will all wear the No. 7 in Braga, and the stadium will stop in the seventh minute to salute Cristiano Ronaldo, though his own attendance remains unclear.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo