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Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother gets unexpected support as Portugal boss Jorge Jesus reveals why he understands Maria Dolores Aveiro after her comments

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Jorge Jesus (left), Cristiano Ronaldo and his mother Maria Dolores Aveiro (right)
© Getty ImagesJorge Jesus (left), Cristiano Ronaldo and his mother Maria Dolores Aveiro (right)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother, Maria Dolores Aveiro, has found unexpected support from Portugal manager Jorge Jesus after her outspoken reaction to the national team’s defeat against Denmark. Despite the tension surrounding Ronaldo’s departure from international soccer, Jesus has made it clear that he understands her position and has no intention of turning the situation into another public confrontation.

Aveiro recently criticized Portugal’s treatment of her son, questioning the tribute organized in his absence and expressing satisfaction after the team’s 4-1 defeat to Denmark. Her comments attracted considerable attention, leaving Jesus facing questions about whether the family dispute could create further problems for the national team.

The comments followed Portugal‘s 4-1 Nations League defeat to Denmark on November 14, the national team’s first match since Ronaldo announced his international retirement. The occasion included tributes to the former captain, with players wearing his No. 7 shirt and supporters applauding during the seventh minute.

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However, the veteran’s mother was unhappy that the tribute took place without her son present. Speaking at a ceremony at Sporting’s Estadio Jose Alvalade, she said: Cristiano was sad. They deceived him. And I’m sad too. The defeat against Denmark was well deserved. I was happy,”

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She also described the defeat as deserved and admitted she was happy with the result, arguing that Portugal had failed to show her son sufficient respect. “The tribute should have been done in front of him, not without him. Our tribute will be here at Sporting. They value him,” she said, adding that Ronaldo “wasn’t respected, not even by his teammates.”

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Jesus refuses to turn the controversy into another dispute

Asked about Aveiro’s remarks, Jesus initially played down their significance, insisting that they would not affect anything within the national team. “Cristiano’s mother’s statements? These statements don’t affect anything. I don’t know when this fuss will end,” he said.

The Portugal manager also suggested that the media attention surrounding the issue had become excessive. “You’re the ones asking the questions. I don’t avoid any question, and you know me well,” Jesus added, making it clear that he was willing to address the subject without allowing it to dominate the conversation.

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Portugal manager insists he respects Ronaldo’s mother

Jesus then offered a more personal explanation for his reaction, highlighting the relationship between a mother and her child. Rather than criticizing Aveiro for publicly defending Ronaldo, he emphasized the respect he has for her and the difficult experience of raising a family.

“Do I have to respond to Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother now? My mother is also a mother, and Cristiano’s mother is a woman I deeply respect and admire,” Jesus explained. “A mother is a mother, and there’s no arguing with that. And I understand her comments.”

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid looks on with his mother Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro

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The manager was also asked whether Aveiro’s statements were creating more controversy than necessary. He acknowledged that they had attracted considerable attention but again defended her right to support her son.

“Yes. But a mother is a mother. And all I have to do is respect her. A mother will always defend her son to the death,” Jesus said, before describing Aveiro as “a very dear mother” who had “suffered a lot raising her children.”

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