Lionel Messi given seven-game deadline to claim another MLS record and leave Josef Martinez behind after remarkable start to first 100 games

Lionel Messi is closing in on another significant milestone in Major League Soccer, with the Inter Miami superstar having a limited number of opportunities to achieve something that has eluded even some of the league’s greatest goalscorers. His remarkable MLS statistics have put him within touching distance of Josef Martinez, setting up an intriguing race as the 2026 campaign approaches its conclusion.

Since arriving at Inter Miami in the summer of 2023, Messi has transformed the club and established himself as one of the most influential players in MLS. The Argentine has continued producing extraordinary numbers, adding to his collection of individual achievements while helping Inter Miami become a major force in American soccer.

His performances have been particularly impressive across the 2025 and 2026 regular seasons, when he scored 29 and 26 goals, respectively. Messi also became the first player in MLS history to win consecutive Golden Boot awards, further demonstrating his remarkable consistency despite approaching his 40th birthday.

Messi’s latest pursuit involves a record previously established by Venezuelan striker Josef Martinez during his prolific spell with Atlanta United. Martinez set an exceptional scoring standard early in his MLS career, making his first 100 appearances among the most productive stretches recorded by any player in the competition.

The comparison has become particularly interesting because Messi has reached an almost identical scoring total in fewer appearances. According to MLS figures, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner is now within reach of taking the record outright.

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What does Messi need to move ahead of Martinez?

The figures show that Martinez scored 84 goals in his first 100 MLS appearances, combining regular-season and playoff matches. Messi, meanwhile, has registered 83 goals in just 93 appearances, leaving him one behind the Venezuelan despite having played seven fewer games.

That means Messi needs two goals in his next seven MLS matches to move ahead of Martinez and become the outright record-holder for the most goals scored in a player’s first 100 games. Reaching that milestone would underscore how efficiently the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has adapted to the competition.

Rank Player Goals Games 1. Josef Martinez 84 100 2. Lionel Messi 83 93

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The numbers also highlight how quickly the 39-year-old forward has made his mark in North American soccer. While Martinez established the original benchmark through his outstanding performances with Atlanta United, Messi is now threatening to surpass it at an even faster pace.

Inter Miami’s playoff campaign could decide the race

Inter Miami’s postseason offers Messi a chance to reach the milestone before the 2026 campaign ends. The club finished second in the Eastern Conference during the regular season and entered the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs with ambitions of defending its championship.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami

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With potentially seven matches available, depending on how far Inter Miami progresses, Messi has a clear target to pursue. Two goals would be enough to surpass Martinez, although the club’s performances in the knockout rounds will determine how many opportunities the Argentine receives.

Breaking the record would add another achievement to an already remarkable MLS career. Messi has already established himself as one of the league’s most productive players, but overtaking Martinez within his first 100 appearances would provide further evidence of his extraordinary scoring impact.