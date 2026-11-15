Christian Pulisic could be Milan’s secret weapon as Ruben Amorim has one clear reason to keep USMNT star in his starting XI

Christian Pulisic has become one of Milan’s most influential attacking players since arriving from Chelsea in 2023, giving Ruben Amorim another reason to build his side around the American. His goals, creativity, and tactical flexibility have made him a central figure at San Siro, while his recent performances suggest he could have an even greater influence on Milan’s results this season.

The USMNT star has consistently delivered in important matches, including the 3-1 derby victory over Inter on October 31 and the 2-1 win against Genoa on November 8. With Milan looking to establish consistency under Amorim, Pulisic’s importance is becoming increasingly difficult to overlook.

The 28-year-old forward endured periods of inconsistency last season, but he has started to find his rhythm again during the 2026-27 campaign. He has scored against Udinese, Inter and Genoa in recent Serie A appearances, producing three goals in his last four league matches, compared with just three goals across his previous 25.

His goal against Genoa was particularly important, helping Milan secure a 2-1 victory after a disappointing European result. Pulisic also created two chances, won three tackles and completed 95% of his passes before being substituted in the 79th minute, earning more than 43% of the supporters’ votes for the team’s MVP award.

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The American has also demonstrated his ability to operate in several attacking positions. Whether deployed on the right wing, the left flank or centrally as a No. 10, he offers Amorim different ways to approach a match.

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Milan’s attacking numbers highlight his importance

Pulisic’s contribution extends beyond his recent scoring streak. Since joining Milan in July 2023, he has recorded 46 goals and 28 assists across 145 official appearances, becoming one of the club’s most productive attacking players.

He also finished the 2024-25 campaign as the Rossoneri’s leading scorer with 17 goals. His performances convinced the club to reward him with a contract extension in October 2026, keeping him at San Siro until June 2031. There is another statistic, however, that could be even more significant for Amorim when deciding his starting XI.

Ruben Amorim, Manager of AC Milan, interacts with Christian Pulisic of AC Milan

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Why Amorim can’t afford to drop Pulisic from starting lineup

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan has not suffered a defeat in any match Pulisic has started this season. Their four losses across Serie A and the Europa League, against Benfica, Bournemouth, Bologna and Ferencvaros, all came when the American was either absent from the starting lineup or began on the bench.

The same pattern also involves Luka Modric and Mario Gila, with the trio missing from the starting XI in those four defeats. All three returned from the opening whistle against Genoa, and Milan subsequently got back to winning ways.

Date Competition Opponent Venue Score Pulisic’s Stats Sep 20, 2026 Serie A Lecce Home 3–0 (W) 1 goal (69 mins) Oct 11, 2026 Serie A Sassuolo Away 1–1 (D) 0 G/A (78 mins) Oct 18, 2026 Serie A Atalanta Home 3–2 (W) 0 G/A (75 mins) Oct 25, 2026 Serie A Udinese Away 2–0 (W) 1 goal Oct 31, 2026 Serie A Inter Home 3–1 (W) 1 goal (81 mins) Nov 8, 2026 Serie A Genoa Away 2–1 (W) 1 goal, MVP (78 mins)

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The statistic does not prove that Pulisic alone determines Milan’s results, but it underlines the importance of having his qualities available from the beginning. He is particularly valuable because he offers something different from the other attacking options, regularly making runs behind opposition defences and creating space for teammates.

Matches Started Wins Draws Losses Goals For / Against Pulisic G+A 6 5 1 0 14 GF / 4 GA 4 Goals, 0 Assists

La Gazzetta dello Sport also highlighted his standing in Serie A’s average points-per-start rankings. Pulisic averages 2.67 points per match started, placing eighth in the league and making him the highest-ranked Milan player in that particular comparison.

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