How to watch France vs Turkey match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Nations League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch France vs Turkey on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO France vs Turkey WHAT UEFA Nations League WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Sunday, November 15, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Fox Sports 2, ViX, FOX One STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

France hosts Turkey on Sunday, November 15 in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League. The visit comes right after a 3-1 loss to Italy on November 12, a result that snapped a good run following a 4-1 win over Belgium on October 5 and a 1-1 draw with Italy on October 2. France will look to bounce back quickly and get their group campaign back on track against a Turkey side they have handled with regularity in recent years.

Turkey arrives in poor form, having lost all three of their last outings. They fell 1-2 to Belgium on November 12, were beaten 1-3 by Italy on October 5, and lost 0-3 to Belgium on October 2. With no points to show from that stretch, Turkey needs a result in France just to find some momentum in this Nations League campaign.

France vs Turkey: last 7 meetings

In their last 7 meetings, France have won 5 and Turkey have won 1, with 1 draw.

Match Score Date Competition Turkey vs. France 0-1 September 25, 2026 UEFA Nations League France vs. Turkey 1-1 October 14, 2019 UEFA European Championship Qualifiers Turkey vs. France 2-0 June 8, 2019 UEFA European Championship Qualifiers France vs. Turkey 1-0 June 5, 2009 Friendlies France vs. Turkey 3-2 June 26, 2003 FIFA Confederations Cup Turkey vs. France 0-4 November 14, 2000 Friendlies France vs. Turkey 4-0 October 8, 1996 Friendlies

2026-27 UEFA Nations League group standings before Matchday 6

# Team P GD Pts 1 Italy 5 +5 10 2 France 5 +3 10 3 Belgium 5 +2 9 4 Turkey 5 -10 0

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All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Nations League games

Game Day Time (ET) Kosovo vs. Israel Saturday, November 14, 2026 9:00 AM Georgia vs. Hungary Saturday, November 14, 2026 12:00 PM Norway vs. Wales Saturday, November 14, 2026 12:00 PM Romania vs. Poland Saturday, November 14, 2026 2:45 PM Sweden vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Saturday, November 14, 2026 2:45 PM Austria vs. Ireland Saturday, November 14, 2026 2:45 PM Northern Ireland vs. Ukraine Saturday, November 14, 2026 2:45 PM Portugal vs. Denmark Saturday, November 14, 2026 2:45 PM Latvia vs. Armenia Sunday, November 15, 2026 9:00 AM Cyprus vs. Montenegro Sunday, November 15, 2026 9:00 AM Finland vs. San Marino Sunday, November 15, 2026 12:00 PM Belarus vs. Albania Sunday, November 15, 2026 12:00 PM Spain vs. England Sunday, November 15, 2026 2:45 PM Croatia vs. Czechia Sunday, November 15, 2026 2:45 PM France vs. Turkey Sunday, November 15, 2026 2:45 PM Belgium vs. Italy Sunday, November 15, 2026 2:45 PM Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia Monday, November 16, 2026 10:00 AM Faroe Islands vs. Moldova Monday, November 16, 2026 10:00 AM Lithuania vs. Liechtenstein Monday, November 16, 2026 12:00 PM Iceland vs. Luxembourg Monday, November 16, 2026 12:00 PM Estonia vs. Bulgaria Monday, November 16, 2026 12:00 PM Gibraltar vs. Malta Monday, November 16, 2026 2:45 PM Switzerland vs. Scotland Monday, November 16, 2026 2:45 PM North Macedonia vs. Slovenia Monday, November 16, 2026 2:45 PM Greece vs. Serbia Monday, November 16, 2026 2:45 PM Germany vs. Netherlands Monday, November 16, 2026 2:45 PM

Details on how to watch With Fubo, you can watch France vs Turkey and tons more soccer games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Nations League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

France will face Turkey on Sunday, November 15, for the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League.

Fubo, Fox Sports 2 will carry the France vs Turkey game in the United States.

France lead the head-to-head with 5 wins in their last 7 meetings.

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