Cristiano Ronaldo’s international retirement continues to generate controversy in Portugal, with his mother, Dolores Aveiro, publicly questioning how the national team treated her son. Her criticism has now prompted a response from Ruben Neves, who has addressed the accusations as the squad prepares to move forward without its former captain.

The comments come after Portugal suffered a 4-1 defeat to Denmark in its first match since Ronaldo announced his international retirement, adding to the tension surrounding the circumstances of his departure. While Aveiro has made her disappointment clear, Neves has offered the players’ perspective on the situation.

Aveiro was particularly unhappy with the tribute organized for Ronaldo before the Denmark match, arguing that the recognition should have taken place while her son was present. The Selecao’s players wore shirts bearing his iconic No. 7, while supporters applauded during the seventh minute and displayed a message thanking their former captain.

However, Ronaldo’s mother believed the gesture missed its mark. “The tribute should have been held in front of him, not in his absence,” she said, adding that Sporting CP, where Ronaldo began his professional career, would give him the recognition she believes he deserves.

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Her criticism extended to the players who shared the dressing room with Ronaldo throughout his international career. “With the national team, he was not respected, not even by his teammates,” Aveiro said, while also admitting she was pleased with Portugal’s defeat to Denmark because she considered the result deserved.

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Ronaldo’s mother previously expressed disappointment over his exit

Aveiro had already spoken about the emotional impact of her son’s departure from the national team, revealing that she cried after he left Portugal’s camp. She described the situation as a shock and suggested that Ronaldo had not received the appreciation his contributions warranted.

“My son could have left through the front door, but instead he went out through the back door,” she said in an earlier interview, adding: “He has given so much to Portugal, and he’s always there. He has always been Portugal’s hero. They don’t appreciate him the way they should.”

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal shows dejection

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The five-time Ballon d’Or winner subsequently announced the end of his international career in an emotional statement, bringing an end to a journey that began in August 2003. He finished with 234 appearances and 146 goals for the Selecao, winning Euro 2016 and two Nations League titles during his time with the national team.

Ruben Neves responds to Dolores Aveiro’s accusations

Neves has now addressed Aveiro’s comments, making clear that the Portugal squad was not involved in the decision that ended Ronaldo’s international career. The midfielder also emphasized the respect and gratitude the players continue to have for their former captain.

Speaking to Sport TV ahead of Portugal’s Nations League meeting with Wales, the Al-Hilal star said: “A mother is a mother. We know what Ronaldo means to us and how grateful we are for him. Ronaldo’s decision has nothing to do with us. He will always be a legend for Portugal, but now we must focus on our work.”

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His response echoes the wider message from the squad: Ronaldo’s contribution to Portuguese soccer remains recognized, but the players want to concentrate on their responsibilities moving forward. The 29-year-old midfielder’s comments also sought to distance his teammates from the disagreements surrounding the forward’s departure.

With the 41-year-old veteran’s international career now over, Jorge Jesus and his players face the challenge of moving into a new era while dealing with the emotions surrounding his exit. Neves’ intervention suggests the squad wants to put the controversy behind it and focus on the matches ahead.

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