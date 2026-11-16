Vinicius Junior has opened up about the pressure of maintaining elite performances at Real Madrid, reflecting on the remarkable standards set by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The Brazilian forward has faced increased scrutiny during a difficult start to the current campaign, but his latest comments offer insight into how he views expectations placed on modern players.

With his performances attracting attention ahead of international duty with Brazil, Vinicius has acknowledged the challenge of remaining at the highest level throughout an entire career. The Real Madrid star also addressed the factors behind his recent struggles, while making clear that he remains determined to improve.

The Brazil international has endured a quieter opening to the 2026-27 season than many would have expected, recording one goal and three assists in 12 La Liga appearances. His output has attracted criticism as Real Madrid looks to maintain its position among the leading contenders in Spain.

Several factors have reportedly contributed to his slower start, including limited preparation time following the 2026 World Cup, transfer speculation and a four-match suspension in La Liga. Those circumstances have disrupted his rhythm, although the Brazilian remains an important part of Los Blancos’ attacking plans.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid (2026)

Pressure of performing at highest level

The discussion around the 26-year-old forward comes amid the enormous expectations placed on players who become the faces of major clubs and national teams. His performances are frequently compared with those of soccer’s greatest forwards, making consistency a particularly important part of the conversation.

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Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi spent years producing extraordinary numbers season after season, setting a benchmark that few players have managed to approach. Vinicius recognizes the difficulty of sustaining that level, particularly in an era when players are constantly judged on their latest performances.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal shakes hands with Lionel Messi of Argentina

Vinicius explains why Ronaldo and Messi are different

Speaking ahead of Brazil’s international commitments, Vinicius addressed the comparisons and explained why maintaining such extraordinary consistency is an exceptional achievement. He singled out Ronaldo and Messi as the only players he believes managed to produce the same level of numbers over so many years.

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“Staying at such a high level for so long is very difficult. I think only Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi managed to do it for so many years, consistently putting up the same numbers,” Vinicius said at a press conference.

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The Brazilian also reminded critics that he is still learning and cannot be expected to deliver perfect performances every time he steps onto the pitch. “I’m human, and I make mistakes many times, but I’m always trying to improve. Nevertheless, I am still 26 years old, and I have the right to enjoy life a little too,” he added.

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His comments reflect an understanding of the demands that come with playing for Real Madrid, where expectations remain exceptionally high regardless of a player’s age or previous achievements. Vinicius is determined to improve while also recognizing the importance of finding a balance between soccer and his personal life.