Spain vs England: Projected lineups for the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League match

Spain and England meet in the Nations League with both unbeaten through their last three outings, a matchup between two of the group’s in-form sides.

Spain come into this one having won all three of their last matches, beating Czechia 2-0 on November 12 after earlier wins over Croatia and Czechia in October. The run has been built on control in midfield and quick finishing, with La Fuente’s side yet to drop points across that stretch. A win here would keep Spain firmly in charge of their group standing.

England arrive on the back of an even more emphatic run, including a 7-0 win over Croatia on October 3 and a 3-0 win over Czechia three days later, before closing with a 2-1 win against Croatia on November 12. Tuchel’s side have scored freely in all three games and have shown no signs of easing off. This match is a chance for England to measure themselves against the group’s other unbeaten team.

Spain projected lineup

Luis De La Fuente sets Spain up in a 4-2-3-1 with Unai Simón in goal behind a back four of Marc Pubill, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte and Marc Cucurella. Martín Zubimendi and Fabián Ruiz anchor midfield, giving Pedri license to drift forward and link with Lamine Yamal and Álex Baena either side of Mikel Oyarzabal up top. There are no absences listed, so De La Fuente can call on his first-choice group, with Yamal’s movement off the right likely to be a central outlet against England’s back line.

Spain projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Unai Simón, Marc Pubill, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella, Martín Zubimendi, Fabián Ruiz, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Álex Baena. Coach: Luis De La Fuente.

England projected lineup

Thomas Tuchel also lines England up in a 4-2-3-1, with James Trafford behind a defense of Jarell Quansah, Ezri Konsa, Dan Burn and Lewis Hall. Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson sit in front of the back four, freeing Jude Bellingham to push into the final third alongside Morgan Rogers and Anthony Gordon in support of Harry Kane. With no absences to account for, Tuchel has his preferred attacking unit available, and Bellingham’s ability to find pockets between the lines figures to be a key factor against Spain’s midfield pairing.

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England projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): James Trafford, Jarell Quansah, Ezri Konsa, Dan Burn, Lewis Hall, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers, Harry Kane, Anthony Gordon. Coach: Thomas Tuchel.