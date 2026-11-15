Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
UEFA Nations League
Comments

Spain vs England: Projected lineups for the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League match

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

Follow us on Google!
Harry Kane of England
© Getty ImagesHarry Kane of England
Spain and England meet in the Nations League with both unbeaten through their last three outings, a matchup between two of the group’s in-form sides.
Spain come into this one having won all three of their last matches, beating Czechia 2-0 on November 12 after earlier wins over Croatia and Czechia in October. The run has been built on control in midfield and quick finishing, with La Fuente’s side yet to drop points across that stretch. A win here would keep Spain firmly in charge of their group standing.
England arrive on the back of an even more emphatic run, including a 7-0 win over Croatia on October 3 and a 3-0 win over Czechia three days later, before closing with a 2-1 win against Croatia on November 12. Tuchel’s side have scored freely in all three games and have shown no signs of easing off. This match is a chance for England to measure themselves against the group’s other unbeaten team.
Add as a preferredsource on Google

Spain projected lineup

Luis De La Fuente sets Spain up in a 4-2-3-1 with Unai Simón in goal behind a back four of Marc Pubill, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte and Marc Cucurella. Martín Zubimendi and Fabián Ruiz anchor midfield, giving Pedri license to drift forward and link with Lamine Yamal and Álex Baena either side of Mikel Oyarzabal up top. There are no absences listed, so De La Fuente can call on his first-choice group, with Yamal’s movement off the right likely to be a central outlet against England’s back line.
Spain projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Unai Simón, Marc Pubill, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella, Martín Zubimendi, Fabián Ruiz, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Álex Baena. Coach: Luis De La Fuente.

England projected lineup

Thomas Tuchel also lines England up in a 4-2-3-1, with James Trafford behind a defense of Jarell Quansah, Ezri Konsa, Dan Burn and Lewis Hall. Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson sit in front of the back four, freeing Jude Bellingham to push into the final third alongside Morgan Rogers and Anthony Gordon in support of Harry Kane. With no absences to account for, Tuchel has his preferred attacking unit available, and Bellingham’s ability to find pockets between the lines figures to be a key factor against Spain’s midfield pairing.
Advertisement
England projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): James Trafford, Jarell Quansah, Ezri Konsa, Dan Burn, Lewis Hall, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers, Harry Kane, Anthony Gordon. Coach: Thomas Tuchel.
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Spain vs England match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Nations League

How to watch Spain vs England match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Nations League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Spain vs England for the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League on US television and via legal streaming.

Why is Rodri not playing for Spain vs Czechia in 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Matchday 5?

Why is Rodri not playing for Spain vs Czechia in 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Matchday 5?

The Barcelona midfielder's absence is another setback for Luis de la Fuente as the world champions look to maintain their perfect record and strengthen their position at the top of Group A3.

Why is Lamine Yamal not playing for Spain vs Czechia in 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Matchday 5?

Why is Lamine Yamal not playing for Spain vs Czechia in 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Matchday 5?

Luis de la Fuente’s side will travel to Prague looking to maintain its impressive run and strengthen its position at the top of Group A3, although the Barcelona youngster will be missing from the squad for a reason that has attracted considerable attention.

Czechia vs Spain: Confirmed lineups for the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League match

Czechia vs Spain: Confirmed lineups for the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League match

Take a look at the projected lineups for Czechia vs Spain in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo