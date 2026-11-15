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Cristiano Ronaldo’s retirement marks new low after Portugal drops out of FIFA’s top 5 following heavy defeat as new ranking position emerges

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s international retirement has coincided with a difficult start to a new chapter for Portugal, with Jorge Jesus facing an early test as the national team attempts to move forward without its long-time captain. The setback against Denmark has also had consequences beyond the pitch, raising fresh questions about Portugal’s standing among the world’s leading sides.

Portugal endured a disappointing evening on Saturday, suffering a 4-1 home defeat to Denmark at the Braga Municipal Stadium. The encounter marked the national team’s first appearance since Ronaldo announced his international retirement on November 5, bringing an end to one of the most successful careers in international soccer.

Denmark took control shortly before half-time when Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg converted a penalty in the 43rd minute. Rasmus Hojlund then struck twice in the opening stages of the second half, scoring in the 50th and 57th minutes, before Joachim Andersen added a fourth in the 75th minute.

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Bernardo Silva managed to score a late consolation goal in stoppage time, but the Selecao could not prevent a heavy defeat on home soil. The result was particularly disappointing for Jesus, whose first match in this new era ended with Portugal suffering one of their most damaging recent setbacks.

Ronaldo’s departure marks beginning of new era

The defeat came just days after Ronaldo officially brought his 23-year international career to a close, having represented Portugal 234 times and scored a record 146 goals. The 41-year-old leaves behind an extraordinary legacy, having captained the national team to Euro 2016 and further international success in the UEFA Nations League.

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His departure also creates a significant leadership gap for Jesus, who must now build a team capable of competing without the forward who defined Portugal’s attacking identity for more than two decades. Club Brugge winger Carlos Forbs wore a redesigned No. 7 shirt against Denmark, paying tribute to the number Ronaldo made famous during his international career.

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The transition is particularly meaningful given that Ronaldo’s son has also started making his own way through Portugal’s youth ranks. Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. recently made his Portugal U17 debut, offering a glimpse of the next generation as his father’s senior international journey comes to an end.

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Portugal falls in the provisional FIFA rankings

The consequences of the defeat were immediately reflected in the provisional FIFA Men’s World Rankings, where Portugal dropped two places from fifth to seventh. The national team lost 10.09 ranking points, taking its total down to 1,797.60, with Brazil moving into sixth place.

portugal fifa rankings

Portugal in new FIFA rankings

The movement also allowed Morocco to return to the top five, climbing to fifth position with 1,805.34 points. The Atlas Lions had already benefited from Brazil’s 3-2 defeat to Japan before Portugal’s loss to Denmark confirmed their latest improvement.

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The updated provisional top seven consists of Spain, Argentina, France, England, Morocco, Brazil and Portugal. However, these positions remain subject to FIFA’s next official update, scheduled for November 18, 2026.

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