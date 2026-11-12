Why is Lamine Yamal not playing for Spain vs Czechia in 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Matchday 5?

Lamine Yamal’s absence is set to be one of the biggest talking points when Spain faces Czechia in its 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Matchday 5 clash. Luis de la Fuente’s side will travel to Prague looking to maintain its impressive run and strengthen its position at the top of Group A3, although the Barcelona youngster will be missing from the squad for a reason that has attracted considerable attention.

Spain has dominated Group A3, winning all four of its opening matches to secure qualification for the quarter-finals. The reigning world champion has collected 12 points, scoring 12 goals along the way, and currently sits three points ahead of England.

De la Fuente’s side began the campaign with a memorable 3-2 victory over England before beating Croatia 4-1 and Czechia 3-1. La Roja then completed another win over Croatia, 2-1, and will now aim to extend its impressive winning streak before facing England in its final group match.

Spain has also enjoyed an excellent run across all competitions, winning its last 11 matches. Its opponent, meanwhile, has struggled throughout the campaign and has yet to collect a single point.

Victor Munoz of Spain shoots and misses vs Czechia

Czechia face uphill battle against the world champion

Czechia has lost all four of its Nations League fixtures, leaving it bottom of Group A3 and facing the possibility of relegation to League B. Its defeats include losses to Croatia and England at home, followed by a 3-1 defeat against Spain and a 3-0 setback at Wembley.

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The national team has also lost five consecutive matches across all competitions, with its last victory coming in a friendly against Guatemala in June. Although Czechia can still finish third, stopping Spain will be a difficult task given the visitors’ current form and their dominant record in this fixture.

Position Team Played W-D-L Points 1. Spain 4 4-0-0 12 2. England 4 3-0-1 9 3. Croatia 4 1-0-3 3 4. Czechia 4 0-0-4 0 UEFA Nations League A – Group 3 Standings

Spain has won six of its eight previous meetings with Czechia, while the other two ended in draws. Czechia has never beaten La Roja, adding another challenge for Santi Denia’s team ahead of Thursday’s encounter.

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Why Lamine Yamal is missing against Czechia

The reason behind Yamal’s absence is an injury sustained while playing for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid over the weekend. The 19-year-old is nursing a knee problem, which has ruled him out of Spain’s trip to Prague.

According to the reports surrounding the squad announcement, Yamal is expected to join the national team after the Czech Republic fixture and prepare for Sunday’s meeting with England. His absence also allows De la Fuente to manage the workload of one of his most important attacking players.

Lamine Yamal of Spain.

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The Spanish teenager has been heavily involved for both the Blaugrana and Spain this season, making his availability an important consideration ahead of the upcoming international fixtures. The decision to leave him out against Czechia also allows the coaching staff to avoid taking unnecessary risks with his fitness.

Yamal is not the only notable absentee for Spain, with Rodri ruled out because of a minor injury, and Mikel Oyarzabal also unavailable because of illness. The forward is another important attacking option for De la Fuente, although his potential return for the England match remains uncertain.