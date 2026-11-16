Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Concacaf Nations League
Comments

How to watch Canada vs Guatemala match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

Follow us on Google!
Canada vs Guatemala
© Getty ImagesCanada vs Guatemala
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Canada vs Guatemala on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Canada vs Guatemala
WHAT Concacaf Nations League
WHEN 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT • Monday, November 16, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX, FOX One
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Canada host Guatemala on Monday, November 16, just days after edging them 3-2 on the road. That November 14 win followed a 0-1 loss to the United States on October 7 and a 2-0 victory over Peru on October 3, so their form has been mixed but trending upward against this particular opponent. The quick turnaround means Canada arrive with momentum and a clear read on how Guatemala set up, having just beaten them. A second win in four days would give Canada control of this Concacaf Nations League set and build on the confidence from that narrow result in Guatemala.
Add as a preferredsource on Google
Guatemala travel to Canada off the back of that 2-3 defeat on November 14, a game they led into before falling short late. Before that match, they beat Suriname 1-0 on October 6 and drew 0-0 with Suriname on October 2, results that showed some defensive solidity even without scoring freely. The loss to Canada snapped that steadier run and leaves them chasing a response just days later. This rematch gives Guatemala an immediate chance to show the first result was closer than the final scoreline suggested.

Canada vs Guatemala: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition
Guatemala vs. Canada 2-3 November 14, 2026 Concacaf Nations League
Canada vs. Guatemala 1-0 January 18, 2026 Friendlies
Canada vs. Guatemala 1-1 June 29, 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup
Guatemala vs. Canada 0-0 July 2, 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup
Canada vs. Guatemala 1-0 March 27, 2015 Friendlies
Guatemala vs. Canada 0-3 June 30, 2009 Friendlies
Canada vs. Guatemala 3-0 June 16, 2007 Concacaf Gold Cup
Guatemala vs. Canada 0-1 November 18, 2004 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers
Canada vs. Guatemala 0-2 August 19, 2004 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers
Canada vs. Guatemala 3-2 October 15, 1988 Concacaf Nations Cup

All upcoming 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League games

Game Day Time (ET)
Cuba vs. Grenada Monday, November 16, 2026 2:00 PM
Guadeloupe vs. Bermuda Monday, November 16, 2026 2:00 PM
Guyana vs. Puerto Rico Monday, November 16, 2026 2:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago vs. Antigua and Barbuda Monday, November 16, 2026 7:00 PM
Martinique vs. Aruba Monday, November 16, 2026 7:00 PM
Canada vs. Guatemala Monday, November 16, 2026 8:00 PM
St. Kitts and Nevis vs. Bonaire Tuesday, November 17, 2026 2:00 PM
Belize vs. Sint Maarten Tuesday, November 17, 2026 2:00 PM
Saint Lucia vs. Barbados Tuesday, November 17, 2026 2:00 PM
Dominica vs. Cayman Islands Tuesday, November 17, 2026 2:00 PM
USMNT vs. Haiti Tuesday, November 17, 2026 7:00 PM
French Guiana vs. Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Tuesday, November 17, 2026 7:00 PM
El Salvador vs. Saint Martin Tuesday, November 17, 2026 8:00 PM
Mexico vs. Jamaica Tuesday, November 17, 2026 9:30 PM
Nicaragua vs. Montserrat Tuesday, November 17, 2026 10:00 PM
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

  • Canada will face Guatemala on Monday, November 16, for the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League.
  • Fubo, Fox Sports 1 will carry the Canada vs Guatemala game in the United States.
  • Canada lead the head-to-head with 7 wins in their last 10 meetings.
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Jamaica vs Mexico: Confirmed lineups for the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League match

Jamaica vs Mexico: Confirmed lineups for the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League match

Take a look at the confirmed lineups for Jamaica vs Mexico in the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League.

Haiti vs USMNT: Confirmed lineups for the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League match

Haiti vs USMNT: Confirmed lineups for the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League match

Take a look at the confirmed lineups for Haiti vs USMNT in the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League.

How to watch Jamaica vs Mexico match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League

How to watch Jamaica vs Mexico match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Jamaica vs Mexico for the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League on US television and via legal streaming.

How to watch Haiti vs USMNT match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League

How to watch Haiti vs USMNT match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Haiti vs USMNT for the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League on US television and via legal streaming.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo