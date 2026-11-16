How to watch Canada vs Guatemala match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League

Canada host Guatemala on Monday, November 16, just days after edging them 3-2 on the road. That November 14 win followed a 0-1 loss to the United States on October 7 and a 2-0 victory over Peru on October 3, so their form has been mixed but trending upward against this particular opponent. The quick turnaround means Canada arrive with momentum and a clear read on how Guatemala set up, having just beaten them. A second win in four days would give Canada control of this Concacaf Nations League set and build on the confidence from that narrow result in Guatemala.
Guatemala travel to Canada off the back of that 2-3 defeat on November 14, a game they led into before falling short late. Before that match, they beat Suriname 1-0 on October 6 and drew 0-0 with Suriname on October 2, results that showed some defensive solidity even without scoring freely. The loss to Canada snapped that steadier run and leaves them chasing a response just days later. This rematch gives Guatemala an immediate chance to show the first result was closer than the final scoreline suggested.
Canada vs Guatemala: last 10 meetings
Match
Score
Date
Competition
Guatemala vs. Canada
2-3
November 14, 2026
Concacaf Nations League
Canada vs. Guatemala
1-0
January 18, 2026
Friendlies
Canada vs. Guatemala
1-1
June 29, 2025
Concacaf Gold Cup
Guatemala vs. Canada
0-0
July 2, 2023
Concacaf Gold Cup
Canada vs. Guatemala
1-0
March 27, 2015
Friendlies
Guatemala vs. Canada
0-3
June 30, 2009
Friendlies
Canada vs. Guatemala
3-0
June 16, 2007
Concacaf Gold Cup
Guatemala vs. Canada
0-1
November 18, 2004
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers
Canada vs. Guatemala
0-2
August 19, 2004
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers
Canada vs. Guatemala
3-2
October 15, 1988
Concacaf Nations Cup
All upcoming 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League games
Game
Day
Time (ET)
Cuba vs. Grenada
Monday, November 16, 2026
2:00 PM
Guadeloupe vs. Bermuda
Monday, November 16, 2026
2:00 PM
Guyana vs. Puerto Rico
Monday, November 16, 2026
2:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago vs. Antigua and Barbuda
Monday, November 16, 2026
7:00 PM
Martinique vs. Aruba
Monday, November 16, 2026
7:00 PM
Canada vs. Guatemala
Monday, November 16, 2026
8:00 PM
St. Kitts and Nevis vs. Bonaire
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
2:00 PM
Belize vs. Sint Maarten
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
2:00 PM
Saint Lucia vs. Barbados
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
2:00 PM
Dominica vs. Cayman Islands
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
2:00 PM
USMNT vs. Haiti
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
7:00 PM
French Guiana vs. Saint Vincent and The Grenadines
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
7:00 PM
El Salvador vs. Saint Martin
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
8:00 PM
Mexico vs. Jamaica
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
9:30 PM
Nicaragua vs. Montserrat
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
10:00 PM
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Summary
Canada will face Guatemala on Monday, November 16, for the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League.
Fubo, Fox Sports 1 will carry the Canada vs Guatemala game in the United States.
Canada lead the head-to-head with 7 wins in their last 10 meetings.
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