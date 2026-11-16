Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother questions Portugal tribute as she reveals why she was happy Jorge Jesus’ side lost to Denmark

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, has questioned the way Portugal honored her son following his international retirement, delivering a blunt assessment of the national team’s first match without the legendary forward. Her comments have also placed Jorge Jesus and the fallout from Ronaldo’s departure back in the spotlight, adding another layer to an already controversial moment for Portuguese soccer.

Portugal suffered a heavy defeat in Braga, with Denmark producing a dominant performance to win 4-1 in the Nations League on November 14. Although the match included several tributes to Ronaldo, Aveiro made clear that the occasion had left her deeply disappointed.

The defeat marked the beginning of a new chapter for the nation following Ronaldo’s retirement from international soccer earlier in November. The former captain had represented his country for 23 years, finishing his international career with 234 appearances and a world-record 146 goals.

Denmark took control from the opening stages and went ahead shortly before half-time when Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg converted a penalty in the 43rd minute. Rasmus Hojlund then scored twice after the break, first with a volley and later following an impressive individual run, before Joachim Andersen added Denmark’s fourth with a powerful header in the 75th minute.

Bernardo Silva scored a late consolation in stoppage time, but the Selecao’s performance offered little encouragement to Jesus. Denmark’s victory also moved the team closer to the Nations League quarter-finals, with a draw against Norway in its final group match enough to secure qualification.

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Ronaldo receives an emotional tribute before kickoff

Portugal had arranged several gestures to recognize the 41-year-old’s contribution before the match. Players and mascots wore shirts featuring his name and famous No. 7, while supporters displayed a banner reading “Thank you, captain” as the teams entered the stadium.

The crowd also applauded during the seventh minute, recognizing the number Ronaldo made synonymous with his international career. However, the tribute took place without the forward himself, something that would become the central issue in his mother’s reaction.

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Dolores Aveiro explains why she was happy Portugal lost

Speaking to journalists on Monday, November 16, Aveiro criticized the national team’s treatment of her son and questioned the decision to honor him in his absence.

“Of course he was sad. They deceived him. And I’m sad too. The defeat against Denmark was well deserved. I was happy,” she said during the ceremony marking the renaming of Sporting’s day centre to Centro de Dia Dolores Aveiro. She used the occasion to suggest that Sporting would provide the tribute she believes Ronaldo deserved.

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Aveiro then explained that she believed the tribute should have taken place with Ronaldo present, rather than after his departure from the national team. “The tribute should have been done in front of him, not without him. Our tribute will be here at Sporting. They value him,” she added.

Her strongest criticism was reserved for the way she believes Portugal treated the former captain during the final stage of his international career. “In the national team, he wasn’t respected, not even by his teammates,” Aveiro said.