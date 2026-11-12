Why is Rodri not playing for Spain vs Czechia in 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Matchday 5?

Rodri will be a notable absentee when Spain travels to Prague to face Czechia in Matchday 5 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League. The Barcelona midfielder’s absence is another setback for Luis de la Fuente as the world champions look to maintain their perfect record and strengthen their position at the top of Group A3.

Spain has already secured qualification for the quarter-finals, but the upcoming fixtures still carry significance as they attempt to finish first in the group. Rodri’s absence will leave the national team without one of its most influential midfielders for the final international window of 2026.

La Roja heads into Thursday’s match in excellent form, having won all four of its Nations League fixtures so far. De la Fuente’s side has collected 12 points, scored 12 goals and sits three points ahead of second-placed England. The world champions began their campaign with a memorable 3-2 victory over England at Wembley before beating Croatia 4-1.

Further wins against Czechia and Croatia have already guaranteed its place in the quarter-finals, although Sunday’s meeting with England could determine who finishes top of the group. Czechia, meanwhile, has endured a miserable campaign, losing all four matches and collecting no points.

Position Team Played W-D-L Points 1. Spain 4 4-0-0 12 2. England 4 3-0-1 9 3. Croatia 4 1-0-3 3 4. Czechia 4 0-0-4 0 UEFA Nations League A – Group 3 Standings

Santi Denia’s side has already lost 3-1 to Spain and will be desperate to avoid another disappointing result before travelling to Croatia for its final group fixture. Spain also has history on its side, having won six and drawn two of its eight previous meetings with the Czech Republic. The hosts have therefore never beaten La Roja in an official international encounter.

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Why Rodri is missing Spain’s match against Czechia

Rodri has been ruled out because of a minor injury to the biceps femoris muscle in his right hamstring, which he sustained while representing Barcelona against Aston Villa in the Champions League on November 3.

The midfielder was substituted at half-time during Barcelona’s 3-0 victory after experiencing discomfort in his right leg. Subsequent medical tests confirmed the muscle problem, with the club announcing that he would miss the following La Liga match against Atletico Madrid.

Rodri has joined FC Barcelona

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Barcelona’s medical update stated: “The first-team player Rodrigo Hernandez has undergone medical tests following the muscle discomfort he felt in yesterday’s match against Aston Villa. The tests confirm that he is suffering from a small injury to the biceps femoris of his right leg.”

The club added that “the exact recovery timeframe will be determined by the evolution of the injury.” However, reports have suggested that Rodri could be sidelined for approximately four weeks, ruling him out of Spain’s November fixtures against both Czechia and England.

When could Rodri return for Barcelona?

The estimated recovery period means Barca will also have to manage without the midfielder during several important matches in November. A potential return around early or mid-December has been suggested, although his progress will determine when he can safely resume competitive action.

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The 30-year-old’s absence is particularly significant for Hansi Flick, given the midfielder’s importance to Barcelona’s control of possession and defensive organization. Since arriving at the club, he has become an important presence alongside Pedri in midfield, making the injury an unwelcome disruption for both club and country.

Rodri of Barcelona.

For Spain, the immediate challenge is to maintain its momentum without one of its key players. De la Fuente will hope the alternatives can deliver against Czechia before the decisive meeting with England on Sunday.

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Rodri is not the only player missing from Spain’s squad for the trip to Prague. Lamine Yamal has been ruled out with a knee injury suffered while playing for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid, while Mikel Oyarzabal is also unavailable because of illness.