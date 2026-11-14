Jamaica vs Mexico: Confirmed lineups for the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League match

Jamaica host Mexico in the Concacaf Nations League with both confirmed lineups set up in a 4-3-3, and the contrast between a Caribbean side building momentum at home and a Mexican side looking to assert regional authority gives this one real stakes.

Jamaica head into this match unbeaten in their last two outings, drawing 1-1 with Honduras on October 6 after a 2-0 win over El Salvador on October 3. That run shows a team that can both grind out results and win comfortably when chances come. A strong showing here against Mexico would further cement the progress Rudolph Speid’s side has shown over these last two games.

Mexico arrive without a recent form line to draw on from the available record, so this match itself becomes the marker for where Rafael Márquez’s team stands right now. A result on the road against a confident Jamaica side would carry weight for Mexico’s standing in the Nations League group. Everything Mexico want to show about their current form will have to come from this performance.

Jamaica confirmed lineup

Jamaica line up in a 4-3-3 under Rudolph Speid with no absences reported, giving him a full squad to choose from. Jahmali Waite starts in goal behind a back four of Joël Latibeaudiere, Ronaldo Webster, Karoy Anderson and Richard King. The midfield trio of Miguel Freckleton, Kyle Ming and Courtney Clarke will need to control tempo against a technical Mexico midfield, while up front Javon East, Renaldo Cephas and Kaheim Dixon offer pace and directness to press high and look to exploit space in behind the Mexican back line.

Jamaica confirmed starting XI (4-3-3): Jahmali Waite, Joël Latibeaudiere, Ronaldo Webster, Karoy Anderson, Richard King, Miguel Freckleton, Kyle Ming, Courtney Clarke, Javon East, Renaldo Cephas, Kaheim Dixon. Coach: Rudolph Speid.

Mexico confirmed lineup

Mexico also set up in a 4-3-3 under Rafael Márquez with a full-strength squad available. Raúl Rangel starts in goal protected by Israel Reyes, César Montes, Johan Vásquez and Jesús Gallardo across the back. Gilberto Mora, Luis Romo and Érik Lira anchor the midfield with a blend of creativity and experience, while the front line of Santiago Giménez, Roberto Alvarado and Julián Quiñones gives Mexico attacking quality capable of breaking down a well-organized Jamaica defense.

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Mexico confirmed starting XI (4-3-3): Raúl Rangel, Israel Reyes, Jesús Gallardo, Érik Lira, César Montes, Johan Vásquez, Gilberto Mora, Luis Romo, Santiago Giménez, Roberto Alvarado, Julián Quiñones. Coach: Rafael Márquez.