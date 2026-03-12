Trending topics:
CONCACAF Champions Cup
How to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders FC in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Édier Ocampo of the Vancouver Whitecaps
© Édier OcampoÉdier Ocampo of the Vancouver Whitecaps
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders FC on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders FC
WHAT CONCACAF Champions Cup
WHEN 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT • Thursday, March 12, 2026
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FS2, TUDN and ViX
Match Overview

An early-season Western Conference showdown is on deck in Major League Soccer as the red-hot Vancouver Whitecaps travel to meet the Seattle Sounders. Vancouver arrive with the momentum, opening the campaign with three straight victories while dominating opponents by an impressive 8–1 margin.

Seattle, meanwhile, have also begun the year in solid fashion, picking up six points from their first three league outings as they look to continue climbing the conference table. With both Western Conference contenders showing strong early form and plenty of attacking quality, this rivalry matchup promises an intense battle.

More details of how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
